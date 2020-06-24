Parade set for FHS, SPLHS grads

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a parade near Engler Park beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday to honor the 2020 high school graduating seniors of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran high schools.
Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente said she and Event Coordinator Cassie Thomas came up with the idea of holding a parade to provide a way for the entire community to recognize the seniors for their many accomplishments.
“We know that with all the uncertainty with the pandemic, a lot of the seniors didn’t get to do some of the activities they normally would have, and so we wanted a way to honor them and celebrate with them,” Hente said. “There’s no preregistration or forms that need to be submitted.
"Seniors can begin lining up at 9 a.m. in the SERVPRO and MCII (Missouri Commmunity Improvement Industries) parking lots on South Westmount Drive The parade lineup will cross New Perrine and go up Airpark Drive in front of the Centene office building and down between the tennis courts and the soccer fields on Fargo Road.”
Hente noted that the chamber estimates that there are 291 seniors at Farmington High School alone.
“Because of the large number of seniors, we’re asking as many of them as possible to ride together or to do floats together,” she said. “The police department — who, along with volunteers, will be helping us to keep things organized that day — put it in perspective for us. They told us that if each of the seniors were to show up in their own car, the line would span over three football fields in length. There will be no businesses in the parade. This is just the kids.”
Hente stressed again that the entire community is invited to come out Saturday to watch the parade, adding that all spectators are asked to line up on both sides of the road that runs in front of Centene Corporation and then, if needed, wrap around the soccer fields and tennis court area while maintaining social distancing.
“We want lots of people to show up on Saturday,” she said. “Make a sign, wave and cheer. Let the seniors be the celebrities that day.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
