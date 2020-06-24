Parade set for FHS, SPLHS grads

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a parade near Engler Park beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday to honor the 2020 high school graduating seniors of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran high schools.

Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente said she and Event Coordinator Cassie Thomas came up with the idea of holding a parade to provide a way for the entire community to recognize the seniors for their many accomplishments.

“We know that with all the uncertainty with the pandemic, a lot of the seniors didn’t get to do some of the activities they normally would have, and so we wanted a way to honor them and celebrate with them,” Hente said. “There’s no preregistration or forms that need to be submitted.

"Seniors can begin lining up at 9 a.m. in the SERVPRO and MCII (Missouri Commmunity Improvement Industries) parking lots on South Westmount Drive The parade lineup will cross New Perrine and go up Airpark Drive in front of the Centene office building and down between the tennis courts and the soccer fields on Fargo Road.”

Hente noted that the chamber estimates that there are 291 seniors at Farmington High School alone.