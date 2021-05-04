Paraglider event takes place this weekend

PPG pilots will be soaring in the skies above Farmington and surrounding areas during a four-day flying event beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.

Powered paragliding, or PPG, is a form of ultralight aviation where the pilot wears a back-mounted motor called a paramotor, which provides enough thrust to take off using a paraglider. Some choose to mount their motor on a quad or trike like that of a go-kart frame.

"Members of the community are encouraged to come out to the private flying field as a spectator to watch," said event organizer Kyle Short. "Our hope is to share PPG with others to help grow the sport in the area. No license is required as a pilot under FAR 103 rules, but thorough training and instruction is a must for safety."

According to Short, spectators are welcome to come out in the mornings or evenings — both Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday morning. In the morning pilots will typically take off 30 minutes before official sunrise, about 6 a.m., and fly for an hour or two before landing. In the evening, pilots will take flight a couple hours or so before official sunset, which is about 8 p.m. Pilots may fly as late as 30 minutes after official sunset.

"Pilots will be taking off and landing from the field each day as long as weather permits,” Short said.