Potential shooter threat at Bismarck

Law enforcement will have a higher presence at Bismarck Schools Thursday after a threat was made on Facebook and then deleted. 

On Wednesday, Bismarck Superintendent Jason King released a written statement expressing that the safety of the students and the staff of Bismarck schools is the number one priority for the district after hearing of a potential threat of a shooter on campus.

According to the school district's statement, a potential threat first appeared on Facebook, and the staff was notified of this threat on Wednesday. However, the threat was posted by an unknown user and taken down before being identified.

Law enforcement was contacted when the district became aware of the potential threat, and the investigation is still ongoing.

King said Bismarck School District is “taking every step to investigate this situation thoroughly.”

Classes will be in session as normal as well as the planned parent-teacher conferences on Thursday. There will be an increase of law enforcement presence on the campus for the whole day and for the parent-teacher conferences from 1 to 6 p.m. The district will also be on a soft lockdown Thursday. 

“We will continue to investigate this incident and communicate with all stakeholders as appropriate,” King said.

