Parents assist soccer program

This fall, Fredericktown Blackcats boys’ soccer coach Jamie McCoy completed his first season leading the Cats.

He says he has gotten a big assist in his new position from the parent group, which supports the team.

“The parent group has been phenomenal to work with,” McCoy said. “This being my first year here I didn't want to come in and change a lot of things and inadvertently step on people and their routines. I figured that over time we would work together and see if there were places we could improve the program as we go.”

McCoy said the parents came to a meeting on the third day of summer camp and told the new coach they would try to help him with anything he needed.

“This turned out to not be an empty statement,” McCoy said.

The first thing the coach asked for was for members of the group to come out and cheer on the team in a fun 3-on-3 tournament on the last day of camp.

“It was just the team goofing around and having fun on the field together, but when I looked around that day, I realized that there were 30-40 people there to watch and cheer,” McCoy said. “I had only told them two days prior. It was an amazing feeling.”