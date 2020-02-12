Parents assist soccer program

This fall, Fredericktown Blackcats boys’ soccer coach Jamie McCoy completed his first season leading the Cats.
He says he has gotten a big assist in his new position from the parent group, which supports the team.
“The parent group has been phenomenal to work with,” McCoy said. “This being my first year here I didn't want to come in and change a lot of things and inadvertently step on people and their routines. I figured that over time we would work together and see if there were places we could improve the program as we go.”
McCoy said the parents came to a meeting on the third day of summer camp and told the new coach they would try to help him with anything he needed.
“This turned out to not be an empty statement,” McCoy said.
The first thing the coach asked for was for members of the group to come out and cheer on the team in a fun 3-on-3 tournament on the last day of camp.
“It was just the team goofing around and having fun on the field together, but when I looked around that day, I realized that there were 30-40 people there to watch and cheer,” McCoy said. “I had only told them two days prior. It was an amazing feeling.”
McCoy said the parent group has done everything he’s asked. The group has had two fundraisers and recently presented the coach with a check. The funds are going toward the purchase of a new camera system.
“The camera system is quite expensive, but it will help out in many ways,” Coach McCoy said.
McCoy explained the camera system is able to record the game by itself and record the entire field at one time. This eliminates having to ask someone to record the game and also allows for video sessions with the entire team at one time. Also, when a college or university wants video of players to recruit them, this camera system will allow the team to send quality video clips of the players.
“There are many more things that this camera system can do, but these are the highlights,” McCoy said.
McCoy said he has plans over the next few seasons to work towards nutrition plans, training regimens etc., and none of this will be possible without the parent group.
“I cannot say enough how wonderful this parent group has been to work with,” he said. “I only wish I was here longer to get to work with the seniors and their parents longer than the one season we had together.”