The first night of the D.A.R.E. parent education nights was held at North County Intermediate School Wednesday night.
St. Francois County Deputy Gary Carver, the D.A.R.E. instructor for four local school districts, put together a program to help educate and provide information for parents and guardians.
Carver attended a D.A.R.E. night in St. Louis County, and it was something that he wanted to bring here.
There were different speakers throughout the night and each speaker spoke on a topic that is an issue today among children of all ages.
Tara Stevens of Behavioral Health Response (BHR) spoke on self-harm and suicide prevention. Stevens spoke for part of the time on how developing coping skills to deal with everyday stress can prevent self-harm and suicide.
“When there is pain, we do not want to feel that pain anymore," she said. "It is important to treat mental health. Just like if you had cancer, you would go to the doctor and get treatment. The same is with mental health, we need to get it treated.”
Stevens continued to say that people use self-harm as a way of distracting from the other pain that is in their body because of stress. She said this is why individuals must adapt coping skills.
After Stevens, Adrian Eckhoff, 24th Judicial District chief juvenile officer, presented information about the ins and outs of the juvenile justice system.
Carver said he gets a lot of questions about juvenile detention, their services and how it works.
Eckhoff explained the basics of the juvenile justice system and specifically what the system looks like for people residing in St. Francois County. In addition to this he spoke on other responsibilities workers in the juvenile justice system have.
“Something our officers really focus on in a day-in and day-out basis, that a lot of people do not fully know or do not understand all of our duties, is petitioning the court for children who are abused and neglected,” Eckhoff said.
“Our goal at the juvenile office is to help kids and families get in a better place. Whether that is kids who are being abused and neglected or kids who are acting out and committing delinquent acts, our goal is always to try to help them get to a better place.”
Ashley Thornton of St. Francois County Health Center spoke next on the dangers of vaping and how common it is among kids in school.
“I have heard a lot of parents say that 'it is just a vape, at least it isn’t a cigarette.' However, vaping really is a big deal. It increases their chance of smoking cigarettes and smoking other things. The health risks alone right now, no one knows the outcome,” Thorton said.
Dr. Jessica Mattingly, principal of North County Intermediate School, said it is a problem even for the younger grades.
“I never thought that 5th and 6th graders would be talking about any of these things, but it happens at the youngest of ages," she said.
The next presenter was Det. Tim Harris who is attached to the DEA Drug Task Force in St. Louis. Harris talked about current drug trends.
One matter that Harris specifically touched on was how one of the best ways to prevent drug use in a child’s life is to be involved in his or her life.
“The best thing you can do for your kids is talk to them," Harris said. "I am not going to stop asking my kids if everything is OK," he said. “Right now what is being sold in St. Louis is hitting these kids here in Desloge, Park Hills, Farmington and Bismarck. No place is too small.”
Dwight Looney of St. Francois County gave tips and information on internet safety. Many social media sites are often used as platforms for online predators and stalkers to access children, so ways were given on how to be more cautious and how to avoid traps set by online predators and stalkers.
The last presenter was St. Francois County Det. Lt. Matt Wampler who presented profiles on pedophile and “grooming” victims. Grooming is what criminals do to get information from kids they are targeting.
One platform that pedophiles use often to get access to kids they are targeting is social media, and Wampler gave examples of these sites.
One social media site that predators use often is Snapchat.
“If I could do away with Snapchat, then the world would be a better place,” Wampler said.
He said one in five girls and one in 20 boys is victimized as a child by sexual abuse. Wampler provided information on the characteristics of pedophiles and what to do.
Mattingly ended the night with a thank you to everyone who played a part in the presentations and said, “Just an observation from this evening, I noticed from the very first presenter to the very last presenter that these things are a progression of the ages. If we pay attention to these things at a young age, then we can give them the support that they need.”
D.A.R.E. parent education nights will be held at other schools. Those will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at West County Middle School; and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Bismarck High School. The date and time for Central's education night has not been set.
