Park Hills City Council met in special session on Tuesday night, discussing the administrator's vision for 2019 and the police chief position.
During open session, City Administrator Mark McFarland presented his 2019 vision for the city and asked the council to make it their vision as well.
McFarland quoted Proverbs 29:18 that states “where there is no vision, people perish.”
He said that he would like to see improvements to the downtown area to seasonally decorate the downtown and make other improvements.
McFarland said he would like to see improvement to the “Light up Park Hills” at Christmas. “I would to see businesses take a section of the park to decorate and give encouragement to businesses and citizens to light up the city,” said McFarland.
He also wants to expand Cruisin’ for a Cause and the July 4 celebration.
McFarland said that he wants to see the city celebrate the 25th anniversary of the consolidation. He also reminded the council there is a time capsule that needs to be dug up.
He mentioned that the WPA ditches need to be repaired or replaced and many of the city’s sidewalks are in need of repair.
In addition, McFarland said he would like to see aggressive repair and improvement of water lines, a new pool with a splash pad, completion of the city’s part of the Fairgrounds project, and needed repairs to city buildings.
“I would also like to see the city develop a citywide emergency plan,” said McFarland.
The council voted to go into executive session. During the session, the council voted on two personnel matters.
According to minutes of the meeting provided by McFarland, Councilman Adam Bowers made a motion, seconded by Councilman Ed Hart, to promote David Wilfong, from water department foreman, an hourly position, to assistant utility director with a salary position. The motion carried by a vote of 4-3. Councilmen David Easter, John Clark, and Steve Weinhold were opposed; Councilman Tom Reed was absent.
Mayor Danny Naucke then moved that the council reconsider the nomination of Cpl. Ellie Tucker for the chief of police position. The mayor must nominate an individual for police chief before the council can vote on whether to approve or deny it.
The motion to reconsider Tucker came from Councilman Hart, seconded by Councilman Alan Coleman. The motion failed with a 2-5 vote.
According to previous meeting minutes, no other votes concerning chief have taken place. The council interviewed two candidates from within the department, Tucker and Lt. Doug Bowles, before seeking applications from outside the agency. The city is taking applications through Friday.
The council is scheduled to meet in special session again today at 6 p.m.
