City of Park Hills Municipal Court will begin using a new court filing system known as the Show-Me Courts (SMC) on Monday.
The SMC electronic filing system that uniformly files documents throughout the state.
Park Hills City Court Clerk Tracy Fisher said that the new process is a real advantage to both city staff and the public.
“Everything is standardized so we will all use the same docket codes and the same lingo basically,” said Fisher. “Everything will be on Case.net as well.
“There will be more accessibility to pay [fines and costs]. It’s a more uniform system for all courts throughout the state of Missouri.”
Park Hills’ court personnel began training with a three-day training workshop they attended the first week of June and have undergone various online training throughout the implementation of the process.
While all Missouri municipal courts will eventually be required to utilize this system in the near future, Park Hills, along with Desloge, are some of the first local courts in the area to implement the system. Farmington Municipal court is also in the early stages of transitioning to the SMC system.
Fisher also said that the SMC system allows for real-time online updates of court documents and proceedings. Under the previous system, court information had to be entered manually by the court clerks which caused a delay in updating accessible online information to the public.
Individuals dealing with the court system in the city will have the ability to pay fines online, access trial dates and documents, and even check to see if they have active warrants.
Additionally, SMC has the ability to receive electronic ticket information from law enforcement. SMC has the ability for the prosecutor to electronically sign the e-ticket prior to filing and submitting to the court.
“Not everyone is on the new system yet but they’re slowly working everyone towards the new system,” said Fisher. “Tracking cases will be significantly easier than when using the old system. It will do a lot of things internally.”
Fisher went on to explain that last year, the state anticipated the entire state to be using the uniform system within five years but she believed they would be shooting for sooner than that five-year timeframe.
SMC was first launched in 2017 with several pilot courts for working out the details and kinks.
The municipal pilot courts were Sedalia, St. Charles Ordinance, Ellisville, Bella Villa, Bel-Ridge, and Nixa.
The pilot circuit courts were the courts of Boone, St. Charles, and Phelps counties.
A $7 fee will be added to court costs as a result of the use of the new system bringing the maximum court cost owed by any individual convicted of a crime in the city from 28.50 to $35.50.
Previously, municipal court costs in Park Hills were itemized and distributed to different departments, according to Fisher.
For the disposition of each case before a municipal judge, the sum of $12 was charged. A surcharge of $2 was included in the previous ordinance for a Police Officer Training Fee (POST). A charge of $1 out of the court cost is provided to the Department of Revenue and another $1 charge is built into court costs going to the Shelters for Domestic Violence Fund.
Additionally, $7.50 of the court costs are given to the Crime Victims Fund.
“The fees haven’t changed except for the addition of the $7 [for the SMC system],” said Fisher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.