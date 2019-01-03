Park Hills officially and quietly marked 25 years as a city at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Park Hills formed when four smaller towns: Elvins, Esther, Flat River, and Rivermines consolidated into one larger community.
While Park Hills has celebrated 25 years, the seeds of the town have been around for much longer. According to the State Historical Society of Missouri, the first settlers came to the area around 1720, when important minerals were found by French settlers. St. Francois County, itself, was officially established in 1821, making it one of the oldest counties in Missouri. By 1870, shallow underground mining operations began to find galena, an important ore found in lead, and a source of silver. Deep mining operations soon followed, and up into the 1960s, the area surrounding what is now Park Hills was one of the world’s biggest lead production areas.
As miners moved to the area and the population grew, towns and settlements were being created in close proximity to one another. Some of these towns were governed by their own citizens, and many were ruled by the mining companies that owned them.
As early as the 1970s, there were attempts to consolidate the resources of each of the close towns, especially after the lead ore began to disappear and the towns lost their livelihoods. In 1971, Malcolm C. Drummond of Harland Bartholomew and Associates suggested that “the consolidation would be favorable to the residents of the area from the standpoint of services, taxation, and future growth and development in the area.” His idea did not take off, however, mostly due to the fact that the towns were still riding an economic high.
Once that high began to fall, though, feelings began to change. Many young people were being forced to leave the area to find work, and businesses were forced to move or close their doors.
Talks of consolidation between the small towns came up again several years later. In March of 1991, the Flat River Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Flat River hired Anna Kleiner to serve as the Mineral Area Economic Development coordinator. She quickly established the Economic Development Steering Committee, and by November of 1991, multi-town meetings were being held to discuss the possibility of consolidation.
In the 1960s, the local schools had merged to become Central R-3 School District. This merger was successful, and helped establish inter-town relationships in the community. With the growth of these relationships, the town boundaries began to mean less and less.
The Mineral Area Consolidation Committee was created shortly after the multi-town meetings began in 1991, and John Clark was appointed as the chair. This group successfully lobbied the Missouri General Assembly to change state statutes that governed consolidation, so the adjoining, but not contiguous, communities could effectively merge. It was decided that Flat River, because of its size and its central location in the consolidating area, would have to approve of the act before it could happen.
Flat River did endorse it, quite enthusiastically. The Consolidation Charter Commission was created, chaired by Mark McFarland, and prepared a government and tax package to be presented to the area residents for a vote. This consolidation package passed by a margin of nearly 7-to-1.
Elvins, Esther, Flat River, and Rivermines were officially consolidated into Park Hills at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 1994.
A contest was held at each school in the district to find a name for the new town. At the high school, “Park Hills 63601” was a popular choice, miming the popularity of the television show “Beverly Hills 90210.” At the elementary school, children insisted on the holiday-themed Ho-Ho. Other popular choices were Central City and Heritage Hills. The final winning name of Park Hills was chosen by long-time resident Mildred Lee and was accepted by the Consolidation Charter Commission. When the towns came together, the overall population was 7,744 residents.
Now, 25 years later, the town has a population closer to 8,600.
So where does a city that had to change the Missouri law to consolidate go from here? City Administrator Mark McFarland says the answer is simple: it’s time to look inward.
“We’ve experienced a lot these last 25 years,” McFarland said, “including a lot of expansion.”
In the first 10 years, Park Hills changed its boundaries to include the entirety of St. Joe State Park, which also gave access to U.S. 67 that had been cut off before. And in the last 15 years, the city borders have changed even more.
“Now we need to bring more focus on the center core of the city,” McFarland said.
When a city expands and looks outward, it is easy to put things on the back burner and forget to look inward. Sidewalks, roads, empty buildings, and water lines are just a few examples of things that have been left behind due to Park Hills’ expansion. But, like McFarland said, it’s time to bring the focus back to the core of the city.
Improvements on drainage ditches that were dug during the Great Depression, or faulty or blocked water lines and sewers, or the introduction of new businesses to empty buildings in the downtown area are some of the things McFarland would like to see as Park Hills moves forward.
McFarland has hope that Park Hills will continue to grow, and that it still has what made the city great in the first place: a willingness to come together to improve and to grow.
