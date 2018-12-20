Try 1 month for 99¢

The results for Park Hills’ 2018 Holiday Decorating Contest are in.

This contest, which separately judged both homes and businesses within Park Hills’ city limits, ran Dec. 10-14. Homes were judged by council members in their respective wards, and the businesses were judged by the mayor and city administrator.

There were four winners of the Home Decorating Contest. From Ward 1, the winners were Christopher and Brandi Portell. From Ward 2, the winners were Ben and Rachael Dement. From Ward 3, the winner was Robert Hines. From Ward 4, the winner was Rebecca Brenneke. Each winner received a $50 prize.

There were two winners in the Business Decorating Contest, with one coming in first and one coming in second. In first place was Marler Music Store. The first place prize was $100. Second place went to Hassell Ivy League LLC. The second place prize was $50.

In order to be considered, houses and businesses had to have their holiday displays lit up during the evenings of Dec. 10-14. Winners from the past two years were excluded from the contest, for both House Decorating and Business Decorating.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

