Park Hills discusses water fluoridation, fire district, code enforcement

He said one of fluoride's disadvantages is that the chemical is toxic and requires special handling. He said the city would need to upgrade the area in which hazardous materials are stored, and the cost of the upgrades are not yet known.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requires that the city provide the public with a 90-day notice before making any decision on the matter. The notice has been posted on the city’s website and outgoing water bills. The 90-day notice allows the public to provide the city with feedback and opinions on the removal, or continued use, of fluoride in the water.

The council moved on to authorize an agreement with Liquid Engineering Corporation for maintenance work on the city’s water tanks, wells and raw water reservoirs.

Utility Director Frank Shovlin said the city’s water tanks had not been serviced in seven years. He said DNR recommends servicing water tanks every three to four years. Shovlin said the city’s raw water reservoir hadn’t been cleaned out in nearly 25 years, and he believed they should be cleaned at least every three to five years.

The council also discussed altering the fire department’s response boundaries.