Park Hills fire breaks out

Several area fire departments started the new year by responding to a residential fire Saturday morning at 406 Mill St. in Park Hills, the second structural fire at that address in about a month.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss stated that the previous fire had destroyed a detached garage at that location.

Weiss noted that the dispatch was at 3:02 a.m. and he was on the scene at 3:12 a.m.

“We had a fully involved structure," he said. "When we arrived, the structure had started to collapse. We had a full crew on the engine and pulled two lines to protect the exposures.”

With water supply issues in that part of town, Weiss made the decision to have a second alarm struck for additional manpower and for tankers to supply water.

He noted that aside from the water issue and inclement weather, all the firefighters performed well with no injuries and were on the scene for about three hours.

Weiss stated that law enforcement interviewed the residents and that the home had been vacant for the last two to three weeks.

The residence was a total loss and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

