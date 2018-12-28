Dog owners in Park Hills may be excited to hear of a development of a dog park in the city.
At the Park Hills City Council meeting on Dec. 11, City Administrator Mark McFarland mentioned that a few residents had requested the addition of a dog park. According to McFarland, it is very possible that this will be happening in the near future.
With the relatively new addition of the dog park in Farmington, a similar park in Park Hills makes sense. The project would require little construction and a small amount of funds. It would likely require only a fence to enclose the area, and benches for patrons to sit. Small adjustments to the land may also be necessary, though that depends on where the dog park is located.
There are several parks in Park Hills that could hold the new dog park area. Haney Park, located along the bank of the Flat River at Juniper Street, is a possible option. Haney Park already has four soccer fields, an outdoor basketball court, restroom facilities and concession buildings. Only the addition of extra fencing and a few benches would be required.
Elvin’s Park, located at 411 Elvins Blvd., is also being considered. Columbia Park may be a popular option and the one that comes to mind first when talking about parks in Park Hills. But Columbia Park is already so congested that the addition of a dog park would not be beneficial to the park or the dogs. The city owns several acres of property behind the park, however, and near the Sports Complex, which could prove to be a suitable place.
Existing parks aren’t the only areas being considered, though. The city has several empty lots and flood buyout areas that could be put to use. According to McFarland, all the city does with the flood buyout lots now is mow them, and he believes that they could be put to a much better use.
The possibilities of areas for the new dog park are vast. McFarland says he will be talking with Parks and Recreation Department Director Dennis "Dooley" Politte, and they will begin discussing it fully at the beginning of the new year.
“It’s a real possibility,” McFarland said. “It could definitely happen.”
A draw of adding a dog park to Park Hills is the low cost, not only to the city but for the taxpayers.
"It’s a low impact project,” McFarland said. “The cost won’t be much more than fencing and a few benches.”
The city administrator hopes that the city council will be able to travel to other dog parks in the surrounding areas to take note of what works and what doesn’t. One complaint that he has heard about other parks, for example, is its lack of trees. Trees would be an important inclusion in the dog park, as it would provide shade for dogs and their owners during the hot summer months.
While the prospect of a new dog park is exciting, and the wheels are beginning to turn now, residents should not expect the park to pop up within the next few months. Officials pointed out projects like this take time, and a lot of planning has to go into the creation of the park before ground is even broken for the fencing. Construction may not begin until the next business year, when the city will have a better idea of their budget. However, McFarland said, people can expect progress around late spring.
