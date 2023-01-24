Park Hills house a total loss after Monday night fire

Area fire departments had a busy Monday.

There were no injuries reported in a house fire in the area of Cedar Ridge Trail, according to Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss, who responded to Monday night's fire.

Weiss said the crews were coming back from Bismarck when the call came and they quickly arrived on the scene, met by flames coming out of the front door and the easements on a modular home.

According to Weiss, the homeowners had some electrical equipment near an aquarium and the equipment caught on fire. The fire was originally discovered by the residents, but, Weiss said, the homeowners were unable to extinguish the blaze before they realized they needed to evacuate the house.

The fire was inspected by the State Fire Marshal's Office, which did not deem the fire suspicious, Weiss said.

The house is considered to be a total loss, and Weiss said the family has already been in contact with the Red Cross for emergency help.

All families reportedly made it out of the house without injury.

Park Hills Fire Department was assisted by Bismarck Fire Protection District, Farmington Fire Department, Leadington Fire Department, and Leadwood Fire Protection District.

In the earlier call Monday evening, Bismarck Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle fire in Iron Mountain Lake.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 2009 Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith was northbound on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive in Iron Mountain Lake when Smith traveled off of the right road edge and struck a tree.

Bismarck Fire Chief Kegan Gravett said the car had caught on fire, but homeowners who lived close to the accident had managed to put out the majority of the flames before crews arrived.

According to the MSHP report, Smith was not wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries. She was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.