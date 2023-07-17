Despite controversy and threats, the Park Hills City Council conducted last week’s council meeting without a hitch.

Earlier, an unidentified citizen reportedly upset with the mayor and board of aldermen threatened to cause harm during the session. This threat, combined with citizen uproar regarding the previous weekend's street music festival celebrating marijuana consumption, led Mayor Stacey Easter to request police presence.

At the beginning of the meeting, Easter informed the crowded room the session would be conducted no differently than any other meeting.

Canna Blaze

Councilmembers discussed the Canna Blaze music festival that occurred on July 8. Council feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Easter said Jason Durrett, owner of the Park Hills Underground and Park Hills Music and Arts Center, did everything necessary to gain permits and the aldermen's permission to conduct a festival in the city. Easter said complaints began when tents were set up on the Friday before the festival. She encouraged citizens to wait until there was something to complain about instead of making what-if type complaints. Easter asked Durrett to speak to the council and community about the event.

Durret said, “We [the Park Hills Underground] are a concert venue, not a bar.”

He spoke of the success of the Canna Blaze festival and his hopes to do it again next year. Durret said the festival brought together people from all walks of life. He said not everyone in attendance was there to smoke marijuana, and those who chose to do so were provided a space for smoking. Durret also spoke about future plans to hold music events for local teens.

Durret received applause after his speech. Easter thanked Durret.

Over 90 people tuned in to the meeting's Facebook live stream. Locals shared the live stream numerous times, and the meeting spurred conversation among citizens.

Livestock issue

The owner of Hilltop Bunnies and Bees, Carrie Wadlow, was the only citizen to address the council during the time set aside for public comment. Wadlow apologized to the board for misunderstandings that happened via Facebook. Wadlow has been appealing to fellow citizens to join her in signing a petition to persuade the board to allow beekeeping in city limits. Bees are classified as livestock.

Wadlow said there were more pressing concerns in Park Hills than new or updated codes about livestock. Wadlow expressed concern over comments made via Facebook regarding threats made to steal a rooster from a child. She wanted the council and other citizens to know she had nothing to do with any threats made toward children.

Easter thanked Wadlow for her comments and clarified the board also had nothing to do with threats made toward children or anyone else. Easter said a lot of misinformation is disseminated through Facebook and causes drama when citizens take the information at face value instead of contacting city hall for clarification. Easter agreed to allow Wadlow to continue her business and said the board would get to the livestock ordinance, but it is not an immediate concern.

Additional council matters

During new business, the board reinvested existing CDs and passed two ordinances. The board agreed to re-invest $100,000 CDs, currently invested with Belgrade State Bank, with Unico Bank for six months at 4.65%.

Bill #1597 regulates marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, testing, and dispensaries. The bill adopts the state ordinances for the city.

Bill #1598 is an amendment to existing code 130.42 and pertains to the county jail.

A state audit of the Park Hills Municipal Division Court returned with positive feedback. According to Tracy Fisher, only four easy-fix issues were mentioned. Councilman Steven Weinhold discussed the concern about creating a city code regulating livestock. Weinhold expressed there is a much larger problem with feral cats in the city than a problem with livestock at this time.

City Administrator Zachary Franklin passed on a thank-you message to everyone involved in successfully completing the 4th of July event held at the sports complex. Franklin introduced to the board the possibility of participating in the Missouri LAGERS Retirement Fund. He said he would make a presentation of data on the subject at a later date. Franklin said the aquatic center is on target with construction and plans to be completed by April next year.