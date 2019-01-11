Try 1 month for 99¢
Chamber crowd
Members of the community come together at for the 2018 Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet for the swearing in of officers and directors, as well as the presentation of awards.

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce's annual installation banquet will be held on Jan. 18 at Elizabeth Hall, located at 210 Woodlawn Drive in Leadington.

The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

This year's entertainment will be provided by the Comedy Hypnotist Brian Madrid. According to his website, his world-class show will captivate your imagination and demonstrate the power of your mind. Volunteers will become the stars of the show with hilarious moments and hopes to inspire every person to live life to the fullest.

Madrid has created a fun, mind-bending show that demonstrates how powerful the mind is. As a hypnotist and keynote speaker, he has performed throughout the US and overseas entertaining thousands of people. Some of his previous clients include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc., Toyota, and Riviera Maya Resorts. For more information about Brian and his Comedy Hypnotist show, visit his website at https://www.brianmadridhypnotist.com.

In addition to the entertainment, this banquet will also feature the installation of the 2019 Board of Directors and Officers of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce. Numerous awards will also be presented throughout the night, including the Chamber's Friend Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a brand new Legacy Award.

Tickets are now on sale and registration is required. The cost is $25 per person if registered, and $30 at the door. For more information, or to reserve your tickets, call the Chamber Office at 573-431-1051.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

