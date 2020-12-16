Park Hills Lions donate coats to Central Elementary students

The Park Hills Lions Club recently delivered 26 coats, approximately $1,000 worth, to Central Elementary students for this year’s annual coat donation, a tradition of giving that has lasted more than six decades.

The distribution of coats actually changed from what began in 1959 with the Charity Tree of Lights on the old National Chat Dump, once located in the Park Hills Industrial Park.

Back then, a bulb was lit with every $25 donation. Later the club placed the limit to 500 bulbs, although donations were still accepted. The Club used monies from this project to provide holiday food baskets for over 50 families for several years.

Local business men and Lions Club members Emil Strickland and Carl Warren conceived the idea of the “Charity Tree” on the National Chat Dump, complete with a large “Merry Christmas” sign.

Building the tree and getting to the top of the chat dump was done by club members with the help of what is now UniTec Career Center and city workers. This was done continuously until the EPA began remediating the chat dump a few years ago.

The Lions had hoped the Doe Run Company would be able to replace the landmark symbol that had stood atop the chat dump but, with the tree gone, in 1990, the Lions switched to annually providing coats for children in the Central School District with monies from other fundraisers.

