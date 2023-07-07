A criminal complaint filed by St. Francois County charges Ronald Lee Lashley Jr., 40, from Park Hills, with one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony armed criminal action, and one misdemeanor count of trespassing. A probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department states on May 1, a deputy responded to a call of shots fired.

A neighbor of Lashley reportedly was outside their residence when they heard yelling followed by a shot from the direction of Lashley’s home. The neighbor says they heard the bullet strike their home. According to the report, when deputies checked the home of the neighbor, a bullet was found lodged into the home about four feet from ground level and about six feet from where the neighbor was standing when the gunshot rang out.

Deputies reportedly visited Lashley’s home and spoke with his wife. Lashley’s wife allegedly told investigators Lashley had been awake for five days and was outside with night vision goggles and a firearm patrolling the property because he saw people outside. The report states Lashley’s wife then said Lashley shot when he saw lights coming on by the creek.

Investigators say their determination is, the shot could not have come from the Lashley residence due to the heavy vegetation between the two residences and the location of the bullet hole. The report states the shot likely came from a location closer to the fence line between the properties. According to the report, the neighbor clearly marked this area with purple spray paint as a warning not to trespass.

Lashley is currently out on bond with special conditions. Lashley is awaiting further legal action after waiving formal arraignment on June 16.