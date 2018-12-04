Try 1 month for 99¢
fatal crash
File photo

A Park Hills man died after a crash in Ste. Genevieve County Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:25 p.m. Samuel E. Thompson, 66, was driving a 1984 Dodge Ram 1500 on Route HH east of Route D when he suffered a medical emergency.

The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Parkland Health Center. 

