Park Hills now using CodeRED emergency alert system

Park Hills has implemented the CodeRED emergency alert system and it is now available for citizens to register for the service.
The CodeRED system is a free high-speed emergency notification system provided by ONSOLVE LLC, a software company that specializes in cloud-based communications.
Notifications for such things as fires, flash floods and severe thunderstorm warnings and more are sent to registered CodeRED users in the affected area.
Mayor Daniel Naucke presented the council with information regarding the alert application in June.
"What I liked about it the most is that if I need the street department or the fire department right now — I’ve got to go through the 911 system and they still don’t get the street, water, sewer or parks and recreation people if I need them. I have no way of directing these guys if I need them at a scene,” Naucke said.
Public officials across the country have already been using this system to notify residents of potential problems and emergencies.
Farmington has used CodeRED for several years now.
Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland said the CodeRED system will provide city officials with a reliable and easy-to-use interface to quickly disseminate critical information to the citizens of Park Hills during emergencies.
City officials anticipate using the system to notify residents in specific areas of dangers during fires, floods, drinking water emergencies and more.
The question of how much the old siren alert systems were costing the city was raised last year by Councilman John Clark.
“Right now it’s just repairs,” McFarland said. “But when they start going down, you may be talking $15,000 to replace the whole thing, or more, and that’s just for one. We bought the whole system back in the '90s — I don’t think we paid more than $50,000 or $70,000 for all of them at that time. It’s very costly now.
“Back then when these things came in there were no cell phones. Now everyone can get notifications on their phones. They’ll get warnings and things like that. The cost is based on population, and with our population it would be about $5,000 or $5,500 a year total.”
Clark said he was hesitant to get rid of the sirens in lieu of a new system, to which McFarland clarified that the plan was not to get rid of the sirens, but to not replace them as they begin to fail.
The city has also contracted the CodeRED "weather warning" system, which is an automated weather warning technology that delivers phone calls, text messages or emails to registered residents and businesses when dangerous weather is detected in the area.
The weather warning system is an opt-in service that automatically notifies those registered for tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings when an alert is issued by the National Weather Service.
Links to subscribe to the service are listed on the city's website and Facebook page. On the city website it will be listed under Emergency Management after clicking the tab labeled “Safety.”
“It takes about three minutes to sign up for the alert system,” said McFarland, who believes that this will be a valuable asset to the community as far as public safety and awareness are concerned.
Those who sign up are not sent useless information that doesn't pertain to your area, as McFarland explained.
“If we have a situation in one part of town, like a fire with toxic fumes, for instance, we don’t have to blanket everyone with a message that may be specific to only a certain area.”
Residents can also register to receive the emergency notifications by going directly to https://parkhillsmo.net/safety/emergency-management/.
