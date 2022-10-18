Park Hills' police and fire departments receive thermal camera donations from local business

The police and fire departments in Park Hills received a generous donation of thermal imaging cameras this month, courtesy of Stan Janis and Jordan Wood, the owners of The Shed Vapes.

Police Chief Richard McFarland and Fire Chief Brad Weiss, along with members of each of the emergency departments, accepted the donated equipment at the police station earlier this month.

"The whole idea is to save lives," said Janis. "Police officers' lives, fire department lives, and the people they go in and risk their lives to save — hopefully, it can save those lives, too."

Janis emphasized how the cameras could be used for a variety of duty tasks, including locating people inside buildings, which is a valuable asset for both police and fire personnel.

The Shed Vapes presented the police department with a Seek Reveal Shield PRO, and the fire department got a Seek Reveal Fire Pro. Each unit costs about $1,000.

The devices come with a lanyard that clips to the user's uniform, allowing it to be carried hands-free until needed.

Weiss said the department would be using the camera for their officers' vehicle, which is typically one of the first on the scene. The fire department already carries other thermal cameras on each of its pumper trucks. The chief said the other cameras are a bit bulkier and sometimes hard to get into tight spots, so the smaller camera was a welcomed addition.

McFarland said he was thankful for the donation. He mentioned the agency has one thermal camera, but its batteries don't meet their needs.

"This is a lot more practical for us. It's like holding a flashlight," he said. "If you have to chase somebody, you can."

He said their other camera is heavy, and storing the bulky case is difficult. He said the portability of this new device would be a great advantage they might not otherwise have if not for the donation.

"We're very grateful for the donation," said McFarland. "Like Mr. Janis said, if it can save officers' lives … You can't put a price on that. It's just like a bulletproof vest; those things are costly, but we can't do our jobs without them.

"And a piece of equipment like this [thermal camera], most police agencies don't have the funding to buy certain things, and this donation is something that we probably wouldn't buy on our own. It's very helpful, very useful, and we appreciate it very much."

Janis said they would be donating more of the thermal cameras to other area departments in the coming months. He said the next agencies on his donation list are the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, the Bonne Terre Police Department, and the Big River Fire Department.

The local business owner said he was not seeking recognition for the donations. He explained that his motivation is to help equip the community's emergency workers with life-saving tools and to encourage others to do the same.