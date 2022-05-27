 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Park Hills pound pups still need to find homes

Two dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They are a friendly male pit bull mix, and a shy but very sweet male mixed breed that is 6 months to a year old that reportedly gets along well with other dogs.

For additional information or to set up a visit with the dogs, contact Park Hills Animal Control, 65 Sports Complex Road, at 573-431-3577. Animal Control hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

