The Park Hills Public Library’s theme this year is “All Together Now” and centers on community involvement, thinking of others and our world, and kindness.

The program is broken down by age group with programs for toddlers aged 12 months to 4 years, developing readers aged 5-12 years, and the teen and adult group for ages 13 years and up. Registration is required for all programs. To register, call the library at 573-431-4824.

The 5-12 year program is ongoing and registering until June 30. Parents should go to the library to pick up a reading packet. Children registered in the program will read 10 books by July 24 to get a reading certificate. The last week of the program, July 24 – July 28, is a special event week for program readers and will take place each day from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

On July 24, readers will come to the library for a special visit with Park Hills Animal Control Officer Keith Bainbridge. July 25, readers will meet at Columbia Park Amphitheater for a meet and greet with the World Bird Sanctuary Raptor Program. On July 26, Hilltop Bunnies and Bees will entertain readers at the library. The Old No. 9 Garden Club will help readers with library plantings and mine cart planter waterings on July 27. And on July 28, readers will craft at the Senior Center and select a senior as a pen pal. Also on July 28 will be awards and a picnic lunch at the library.

There are two dates for programs dedicated to toddler age group. The first is July 12 at 3 p.m. This program teaches about the superheroes in the community. The second toddler date is July 19 at 3 p.m. During this program, toddlers will learn the importance of kindness, thoughtfulness, and compassion for others. During each program toddlers will learn through play, stories, crafts, and will have a snack. Programs will be held at the library and registration is required.

The teen and adult program has three dates: July 10 at 5:30 p.m.; July 18 at 5 p.m.; and July 20 at 3 p.m. All programs are held at the library and require registration. The first program is designed to create notes of kindness to give away. The second program focuses on creating kindness rocks to spread through the community for another person to find. The last program is “Teen Cupcake Wars Summer Reading Program Edition”. Contestants will decorate a cupcake to tell the story of a book of choice themed around community involvement or kindness. Mystery judges will award literary themed prizes.

Lisa Sisk, director of the Park Hills Public Library, says the library is partnering with Country Meadows nursing facility. “The flowers and cards our kids’ plant and make will be taken there for the residents,” says Sisk.