PARK HILLS—Even as heavy winds blew through the Parkland Sunday afternoon, many in the area were still cleaning up from the vestiges of a severe thunderstorm that rolled through on Wednesday, leaving some residents without power and causing damage to trees and homes.

One of the hardest hit communities was Park Hills.

First responders were called to a home on Emerson Wednesday to rescue a couple who became trapped when a tree fell onto the house they have been renting for several years.

The couple was successfully rescued without injury. The home, however, sustained damage. Until the damage can be assessed, the owner is unsure whether the rental home can be saved. The owner moved the tenants into a second rental that was available.

The tree looked as though it was ripped from the ground before it fell over. Other Park Hills trees met the same fate during the storm. Whole trees and large limbs caused a wide debris field. City street crews and residents worked diligently to clean up the debris.

On Thursday, Park Hills announced the closure of Columbia Park, Haney Park, and Elvins Park until further notice due to storm damage. Fortunately, the aquatic center was not damaged and work on the project can continue as scheduled. Structures and playground equipment in the affected parks seem to have escaped any major damage as well.

Mayor Stacey Easter said, “The city received a substantial amount of damage due to the storm. Our crew began working immediately with cleanup and will begin picking up debris on Thursday. We are thankful no lives were lost. I’d like to thank the community and our workers for getting things cleaned up so quickly.”

Park Hills announced on its Facebook page the public works department will be doing a free limb and brush pick-up beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday within the city limits. They ask that all newly fallen and broken tree branches and debris be neatly placed near the street for pick-up. Crews are strictly prohibited from entering private property so individual property owners will be responsible for reducing the size of larger branches and trees that fell on private property and moving the debris near the street for pick-up.

If work crews are unable to complete the pick-up by the end of the day on Thursday, they will continue their efforts on Friday. The city says it is grateful for the cooperation of its citizens.

