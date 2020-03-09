Park Hills talks about 2020 goals

During the February council meeting, Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland discussed the vision and goals for the city this year, which include balancing the budget, utility improvements, and trying to stop the use and sale of illegal drugs.
“The Book of Proverbs says, ‘Where there is no vision, the people will perish,’” McFarland said. “Well, the same can be said about the city. Where there is no vision, the city will perish.”
After receiving input from some of the council members, McFarland put together a list of city goals for 2020.
He said currently, the most important goal is to get a balanced budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“I think we’re going to get this year’s [budget deficit] down close around about $200,000 -- I think we were talking about $270,000, maybe less than that,” explained McFarland. “We are really tightening down the budget right now. Nobody spends anything unless they come and get it approved first, and that seems to be keeping a lot of [spending] down.”
He said the heads of the different city departments would be meeting in the coming weeks, and they will continue taking measures to save every penny they can.
The completion of the Fairground Project was the next goal mentioned. Also known as the Flat River Commons Project, the development near the St. Francois County Fairgrounds consists of commercial property infrastructure leading up to a new entrance into St. Joe State Park for off-road vehicles as well as hikers and bicyclists.
“This is one [project] that we have had going on for quite some time,” he said. “I think, by summer -- by April, May, something like -- that we should have it completed.”
He said there was very little left to be completed. He said some fencing still needed to be installed, and the public restrooms at the trailhead were almost finished.
The third goal McFarland said the city would like to achieve was expanding “Light Up Columbia Park,” which brings Christmas lights and decorations to the city’s park in December.
McFarland said the attraction has seen two great years so far and they would like to get local businesses involved.
He explained city employees would still decorate the park’s looped driving path, but participating businesses could decorate their own sections.
“The more people involved, the better off we are as a city,” he said.
Completion of the Adopt-a-Sidewalk/Curb projects was another goal on McFarland’s list.
Adopt-a-Sidewalk/Curb was started two years ago. Residents pay for the material, and city workers make the repairs to an aging sidewalk or curb.
McFarland said he believed the city had 18 people volunteer to adopt sidewalks, but city workers haven’t had time to complete the projects. He spoke with the workers and said the goal is to have these projects done before the end of the fiscal year.
Another city goal is to work with the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) and other groups to find ways to promote the historic downtown business areas.
“I know the downtown association wants to do some decoration things,” he said. “We got a good start this last year, I think, with the Scarecrow [contest].” He mentioned the replica mining-cart flower boxes being built for downtown Main Street. The project has been a joint effort by the DPHA and the Old No. 9 Gardening Club.
McFarland moved on to talk about necessary improvements to the city’s two water treatment plants, specifically the need for a plan to make the old water treatment plant operational again.
“One thing that I really feel, and I think I’m sharing what the mayor feels as well as our utility director, is that the old water plant should have never been let go,” he explained. “You know we dropped the license for that [plant]...” He said the town’s population is growing and the city’s water consumption rate is increasing, so having a second water treatment plant is becoming more important.
McFarland mentioned reburying the time capsule, which was unearthed during Cruisin’ for a Cause in October after 25 years underground. He explained the contents of the capsule are currently on display at the high school. Central High School’s Student Council has taken the lead on determining what new items should be placed in the new capsule to be buried for another 25 years. Area residents have also donated items to be placed in the capsule. McFarland said he hoped the capsule could be reburied in some type of ceremony before school lets out for the summer.
After summer break this year, McFarland said the city is planning a fall activity with Central Middle School. “They wanted to do something to celebrate the Medal of Honor recipient Darrell S. Cole,” said McFarland.
He said the plan is to do something to honor the local hero with an event to be held in late September or early October. The details of the event will be worked out soon.
Getting toward the end of the city’s list of goals, McFarland said he wanted to see stormwater, sidewalk, and street improvements.
“We haven’t done a whole lot of that,” said McFarland. “Some of our stormwater areas --the old WPA areas-- are really bad. We have some that are collapsing and starting to take some of the roads out. You see the road starting to shift.”
He said the problem has been a lack of funds and one possible solution to that problem could come if the proposed use tax is passed by voters in April.
Last month, the council approved a ballot measure which, if passed April 7, will apply a 2.75% tax to goods purchased online or from out-of-state. There is currently no municipal tax on these items.
McFarland asserted that 100% of funds generated from the use tax will be used for stormwater, sidewalks, and street improvements. He also stressed this would not be an additional tax on residents and only applies to online purchases that exceed $2,000 in a calendar year.
The last goal McFarland mentioned pertained to drug activity within the city. He said he spoke with Police Chief Richard McFarland and they want to be more aggressive on stopping the abuse and sale of illegal drugs.
“This past weekend, we had two drug overdose deaths,” he said. “This is just unacceptable. I know it’s nationwide and it’s all over the place.
“I want this to be a city where people say, ‘Oh, don’t go to Park Hills, they’ll bust you...I don’t want [anyone] to do it at all, but if you got to do it, don’t do it in Park Hills. That’s the message I want to get out.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com