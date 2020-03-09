Park Hills talks about 2020 goals

Another city goal is to work with the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) and other groups to find ways to promote the historic downtown business areas.

“I know the downtown association wants to do some decoration things,” he said. “We got a good start this last year, I think, with the Scarecrow [contest].” He mentioned the replica mining-cart flower boxes being built for downtown Main Street. The project has been a joint effort by the DPHA and the Old No. 9 Gardening Club.

McFarland moved on to talk about necessary improvements to the city’s two water treatment plants, specifically the need for a plan to make the old water treatment plant operational again.

“One thing that I really feel, and I think I’m sharing what the mayor feels as well as our utility director, is that the old water plant should have never been let go,” he explained. “You know we dropped the license for that [plant]...” He said the town’s population is growing and the city’s water consumption rate is increasing, so having a second water treatment plant is becoming more important.