A local woman was scheduled to be due in court on Thursday to answer to drug charges.

On June 1, charges were filed against Sarah Elizabeth Bridgeman, 28, of Park Hills in St. Francois County for one count of felony drug trafficking and one count of felony possession of controlled substances.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Bridgeman was discovered to be on probation for felony possession of a controlled substance charge during a traffic stop in August 2022. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, officers reportedly found pills in an unmarked cylinder, a spoon with residue under the passenger seat, and a black pill capsule in the crevice of the passenger seat.

Bridgeman was arrested and taken to the St. Francois County Jail. According to the report, corrections officers located and seized 29 capsules, 26 yellow pills, a brown powder, a crystal substance, and a glass pipe. The report states later laboratory tests proved the pills seized at the jail contained fentanyl and the crystals contained methamphetamine.

Currently, Bridgeman is out on a $15,000 bond with special conditions. A counsel status hearing is scheduled for July 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Francois County Court House for the drug trafficking case. At the same time, a preliminary hearing will take place for the felony possession charge for which Bridgeman was on probation at the time of the traffic stop.