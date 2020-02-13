Park removing bush honeysuckle

“It’s not native to our area and being introduced like it is, it’s taking advantage of the situation and its impacting all of our native species,” he said. “It’s relatively new to the Farmington area, so there’s a real chance in this area, if people got serious, they could do a good job of trying to get this in check and eradicate it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frazier pointed to a small clearing in the forest where the honeysuckle has developed a dense growth.

“You have this gap in the canopy, but we don’t have any oak resprouting here in the understory, because we are not getting enough sunlight in,” he said.

Indicating a large white oak on the edge of the clearing, Frazier noted that in 20-40 years, the tree will die and not be replaced with new sprouts if the honeysuckle is allowed to flourish.

“This bush honeysuckle is only going to get thicker and denser,” he said. “We are not going to get that oak regeneration back. The forest is going to completely change how these systems are going to function. None of our native species really know how to utilize or compete with this.