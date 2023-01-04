Parkland announces first baby of 2023

It’s a boy!

Paige and Lance Gilliam are the proud parents of a son, Chayce Leon Gilliam, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2023.

Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. Dr. Joan Azoury was the delivering physician. Chayce will make his home in Farmington with his parents and two siblings, Mia and Brayden.

“I was blessed to be part of this amazing experience with this wonderful couple,” said Dr Azoury. “I am very confident that baby Chayce will grow up to be a famous NHL player!”

As the first baby born in the new year, Selena Earnest, RN, presented the Gilliam family with a gift basket complete with diapers, blankets, infant toys, bath essentials, books, and more, compliments of Parkland Health Center.

Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri — a full-service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three-bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. Parkland Health Center provides quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, cardiac cath lab, emergency services, oncology, infusion, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

