Parkland Area Tigers Chapter recognized

The Parkland Area Tigers Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association has announced it has attained Capstone distinction with the MAA. This recognition is the highest level of achievement for regional alumni chapters, and the chapter will be awarded with additional MAA support and scholarship funding.
Over the past five years, the chapter has awarded $20,000 in scholarship funding to local students attending the University of Missouri. The new Capstone distinction will allow the chapter to distribute an additional $4,000 in scholarship funding to area students for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We are so thrilled to honor all of our Capstone status alumni chapters for their hard work and dedication to making Mizzou stronger,” said Todd McCubbin, executive director of the Mizzou Alumni Association. “Our Capstone chapters are the high standard we encourage all our chapters to look to for inspiration.”
The Capstone distinction is the highest level of achievement for Mizzou alumni chapters, awarded to regional MAA chapters who meet high standards in growth, engagement and activity. Parkland Area Tigers Chapter volunteers Stacey and Chad Follis accepted the honor on behalf of the chapter on Sept. 12 at the annual MAA Leaders Weekend on the MU campus.
Current and incoming University of Missouri students from the Farmington/St. Genevieve/Fredericktown area may apply for merit-based scholarship funding from the Parkland Area Tigers MAA Chapter at mizzou.com/scholarships. Applications for the 2020-21 academic year are due Dec. 1.
The Mizzou Alumni Association proudly supports the best interests and traditions of Missouri’s flagship institution and its alumni worldwide. Lifelong relationships are the foundation of our support. These relations are enhanced through advocacy, communication and volunteerism. Visit www.mizzou.com to join the worldwide network of MAA members.
