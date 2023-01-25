Parkland blanketed in snow

Area residents Wednesday woke up to a wintery scene as multiple inches of snow fell Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the Parkland. With the snow came school cancellations, power outages, accidents and crashing tree branches.

According to reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) out of St. Louis, some areas in the Parkland saw as much as 10 inches of snow. The NWS reported Bismarck received around 8.5 inches of snow, French Village saw 8.1 inches of snow, Desloge saw 8 inches of snow, and Leadwood saw 7 inches of snow. About three miles southeast of Farmington saw upwards of 10 inches of snow, according to NWS, while Arcadia got 9 inches of the fluffy precipitation.

Anticipating the impending snow storm, area schools cancelled classes late Tuesday night, starting with the North County School District announcing via social media at 9:23 p.m. Within the next 10 minutes, Farmington, Central, West County and Bismarck school districts had all cancelled classes for Wednesday. Many districts were preparing Wednesday evening to announce their decisions on Thursday's sessions.

Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay said his city had been working on plowing roads since late Tuesday night, and crews were still going at it all day Wednesday to finish clearing the streets and the parking lots of city buildings. Kay added, on the bright side, the snow came off the streets pretty easily for being a wet snow.

Highway-wise, the road conditions continued to improve throughout the day on Wednesday. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, U.S. 67 was completely covered at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday morning, but by 11:55 a.m., conditions were mostly clear on the main artery that runs through much of the Parkland. At 2:15 p.m., U.S. 67 was clear from Bonne Terre to Park Hills and mostly clear from Park Hills south to Farmington.

Reports of power outages could be seen all over social media, which was reflected in the Ameren Missouri outage map. According to the map, the electric company was struggling to restore power to more than 26,000 customers Wednesday in St. Francois County, and more than 1,218,000 residents in the state, often due to downed power lines.

While Tuesday night's weather system did not bring the cold weather that a similar system brought in December, there is the chance for more snow within the next week. Accuweather, as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, showed a likelihood of snow on Sunday and Tuesday.

