Parkland expects to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

Parkland Health Center hopes to start giving its healthcare workers the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week, according to Parkland Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley.
BJC HealthCare in St. Louis is expecting the first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to arrive at its ultra-cold storage on Tuesday, he said. BJC is offering the vaccine to all employees.
“So our oldest of healthcare workers that are patient-facing will have first option,” Kirkley said. “We'll get the vaccine as early as starting on Thursday.”
This means anyone working directly with patients will be first priority, starting with the oldest employees.
Kirkley said the original expectation is that BJC would be getting around 10,000 doses and that they would probably be able to reorder similar amount every two weeks.
St. Francois County Health Center said it would not be getting doses of Pfizer’s vaccine because they don’t have the right storage requirements.
“Because of the requirements of the ultra-cold storage to be able to keep it stable, it pretty much is going to have to be prioritized for companies or public health spaces that have the ultra-cold storage,” Kirkley said. “The logistics behind it can be a bit of a nightmare.”
The vaccine starts to become less stable when it is moved to a normal freezer, he said. His understanding is that the vaccine is only stable in refrigerator temperatures for about five days and is only stable at room temperature for a few hours. Shipping is tricky, since delays might mean wasting a lot of doses.
Moderna’s vaccine, expected to get FDA approval this week, doesn’t require a specialty freezer. This is good news, Kirkley said, because the state, Walgreens, CVS, and even Parkland clinics will most likely be relying on this kind of vaccine for the general public.
“My anticipation is that after the first of the year, more likely than not, you're going to start seeing some of that rolling out to people,” he said.
Long-term care facilities are top priority, along with healthcare workers, then it will the high-risk population and essential workers.
“The 22-year-old with no medical problems, it might be second quarter next year before they would be offered it,” Kirkley said.
Vaccine Development
As for the safety of the vaccine, he said, modern medicine has been able to make safe vaccines for longer than he has been alive. It’s different than when vaccines used to contain the live virus like the smallpox and polio vaccines.
“Vaccines, in general, don't cause issues, short-term or long-term,” he explained. “So I think the safety of it, based on that knowledge, should make people feel more comfortable that it's not going to be long-term dangerous or problematic for them.”
Kirkley said he knows the vaccine may seem rushed, but most vaccines are developed by a small group of researchers with a limited budget— Which is not the case with the COVID vaccine. Pretty much every researcher around the globe has been working on the COVID-19 vaccine with an almost unlimited budget, he said.
They also had a head start, since they started researching a SARS vaccine when it was thought to be a possible pandemic. Plus, he added, computer modeling helps in pinpointing which proteins are likely to produce an immune response.
“Once they find something that induces an immune response for a vaccine, it doesn't take that long,” Kirkley said. “It's about six months of study.”
The studies were not limited either, he added, having a large number of participants for a trial.
“These were double-blinded, placebo-controlled trials, which are the highest level of evidence for this kind of thing,” he said.
Local infection rates
As for Parkland’s current situation, Kirkley said about 30-40% of patients are COVID patients. A hospital that has anything above 20% is considered under severe distress. The hospital is running at full capacity, he said, as it’s difficult to staff all the beds at times.
“We're expecting another surge for Christmas,” he said. “We’ve got some tough months ahead, I believe. I don't know what to tell the public that they haven't been told 100 times at this point. Nothing has really changed. Everybody needs to stay out of the public and wear masks.”
According to Missouri’s COVID dashboard, St. Francois County has had a total of 5,831 cases and 58 COVID related deaths, which is seven more deaths and 238 more cases since Friday. The positivity rate is back up to 19.8%.
Americare facilities update
As the COVID-19 vaccine begins to be available, Americare, which operates Ashbrook, Maple Brook, and Southbrook Senior Living facilities, has said it is taking all necessary steps to ensure each community receives vaccines for residents and staff, according to a release from Americare. In addition, the company and the communities are undertaking a proactive education campaign to provide as much information as possible so everyone can make an informed decision.
The release said Americare has partnered with CVS, and Walgreens was part of the federal roll-out program, depending on which pharmacy is more convenient for each facility.
Clinics will be established to administer the vaccine at each community and all residents and family members will be communicated with directly about those arrangements. Because the vaccine requires two doses administered approximately 21 to 28 days apart, each community will have two clinic dates set.
The educational outreach initiated by Americare in its communities to its residents and their families includes frequently asked questions about the vaccine components, the safety and path to approval, side effects, who can get the vaccine, procedures for vaccinations at each facility, and recommended continued safety procedures after the vaccine is received.
“Since this pandemic began last spring, Americare has taken an aggressive stance in protecting our residents and communicating openly with them and their families,” said Clay Crosson, president and chief operating officer for Americare. “We are approaching the vaccine availability and administration with a proactive level of preparation and communication as well. We want to make sure everyone has all of the information required and that each facility is in a state of readiness.”
Even after the vaccine is administered, the release said, Americare plans to continue to take all necessary precautions, including wearing of personal protective equipment and conducting regular testing and temperature checks. Each community will work with public health officials to determine how and when to adjust policies for visitations and social activities after vaccines are administered.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
