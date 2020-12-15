Parkland expects to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

Moderna’s vaccine, expected to get FDA approval this week, doesn’t require a specialty freezer. This is good news, Kirkley said, because the state, Walgreens, CVS, and even Parkland clinics will most likely be relying on this kind of vaccine for the general public.

“My anticipation is that after the first of the year, more likely than not, you're going to start seeing some of that rolling out to people,” he said.

Long-term care facilities are top priority, along with healthcare workers, then it will the high-risk population and essential workers.

“The 22-year-old with no medical problems, it might be second quarter next year before they would be offered it,” Kirkley said.

Vaccine Development

As for the safety of the vaccine, he said, modern medicine has been able to make safe vaccines for longer than he has been alive. It’s different than when vaccines used to contain the live virus like the smallpox and polio vaccines.

“Vaccines, in general, don't cause issues, short-term or long-term,” he explained. “So I think the safety of it, based on that knowledge, should make people feel more comfortable that it's not going to be long-term dangerous or problematic for them.”

