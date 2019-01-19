Parkland experiencing 'stay inside' weather

The National Weather Service-predicted snowstorm expected to hit the Parkland around noon Saturday came in right on time, bringing with it sleet, snow and gusty winds that are creating extremely hazardous driving conditions.
There have already been numerous accidents reported today that have ranged from skidding off slick roads to an overturned semi on U.S. 67.
Falling snow and high winds are expected to continue being a factor throughout the rest of the afternoon before ending sometime in the evening — but because temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next few days, there may still be slick spots on roads, highways and sidewalks.
As a reminder, the entire area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip.
According to the advisory, a total of 2-4 inches of snow is expected in the region, with locally higher amounts possible. While the snow totals might not be all that significant, what will matter are winds gusting as high as 40 mph. That could lead to power outages and the wind chills will be brutal.
That means motorists need to plan on slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow that is likely to significantly reduce visibility. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses and curves.
For the latest winter weather updates, visit the Daily journal website at www.dailyjournalonline.com.
