Parkland Foster Closet will be opening soon in Park Hills. The non-profit store aims to provide free necessities to foster, kinship, and adoptive families in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, and Washington counties, as well as surrounding areas.
The store is setting up shop in the former Charter Communications building on Coffman Street next to the public library.
Clothing, hygiene items, diapers, baby wipes, school supplies, toys and other items that foster families need will be available at the store free of charge. The organizer of the operation, Kary Leach, said she hopes to add more things like beds and dressers.
The building was donated to the organization by Howard Wood of Bonne Terre. This reduces the overhead for the store as they won't have to pay rent. However, Leach said, they will be looking for businesses and churches to act as sponsors to help pay things like the electric bill.
“We will be doing fundraising as well, to have funds in case we don’t receive sponsors for the electric bill, and also to buy items like diapers and wipes so we can get those out to families,” Leach said.
The project received the initial donation to get started from Parkland Foster Adopt Families, a non-profit organization, and Leach said she could never have started the endeavor without their help. She said Parkland Foster Adopt Families President Millie Smith is the person who secured the Coffman Street location and has been very involved.
She said her biggest hope is that foster families just feel supported. She said it can be so lonely and overwhelming for the foster children and families.
Leach hopes to have the facility open in early April. To make donations contact Leach at 573-783-9443 or at parklandfostercloset@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.