Parkland Foster Closet to open in downtown Park Hills

The donated building where the Parkland Foster Closet will be opened is next door to the Park Hills Library.    

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

Parkland Foster Closet will be opening soon in Park Hills. The non-profit store aims to provide free necessities to foster, kinship, and adoptive families in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, and Washington counties, as well as surrounding areas.

The store is setting up shop in the former Charter Communications building on Coffman Street next to the public library.

Clothing, hygiene items, diapers, baby wipes, school supplies, toys and other items that foster families need will be available at the store free of charge. The organizer of the operation, Kary Leach, said she hopes to add more things like beds and dressers.

The building was donated to the organization by Howard Wood of Bonne Terre. This reduces the overhead for the store as they won't have to pay rent. However, Leach said, they will be looking for businesses and churches to act as sponsors to help pay things like the electric bill.

“We will be doing fundraising as well, to have funds in case we don’t receive sponsors for the electric bill, and also to buy items like diapers and wipes so we can get those out to families,” Leach said.

The project received the initial donation to get started from Parkland Foster Adopt Families, a non-profit organization, and Leach said she could never have started the endeavor without their help. She said Parkland Foster Adopt Families President Millie Smith is the person who secured the Coffman Street location and has been very involved.

She said her biggest hope is that foster families just feel supported. She said it can be so lonely and overwhelming for the foster children and families.

Leach hopes to have the facility open in early April. To make donations contact Leach at 573-783-9443 or at parklandfostercloset@yahoo.com

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

