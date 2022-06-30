Parkland gets ready for fireworks, public offices closed

Parkland citizens will soon be gathering up the lawn chairs, spraying on the insect repellent and putting the pets inside before they make their way to local Independence Day celebrations.

All federal, state, county and city offices are expected to be closed. The usual Monday trash pick-up for Park Hills, Fredericktown, and Desloge will happen on Tuesday. For Bonne Terre, Monday's usual trash pick-up will be Wednesday.

Additionally, the offices of the Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News will be closed Monday, and there will be no edition of the Daily Journal that day as employees celebrate with family and friends.

We've put together a roundup of area fireworks and Independence Day events. Please note, if the event is focused solely on fireworks, towns usually wait until sunset to set them off. Nightfall is about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Terre Du Lac (Saturday)

Saturday is the day for this lake community's Fourth of July celebration, with a parade lineup that begins at 9 a.m. at Miller Quick Stop, 1601 St. Francois Road, Bonne Terre, and makes its way at 10 a.m. to the water tower, and then to Pavilion Park. Anyone is welcome to enter their float, car, decorated bicycle, side-by-side or walk, by registering at https://forms.gle/DpSHZqXtjm9FSTd37, or, according to coordinator Amy Lamar, just showing up at 9 a.m. to line up at Miller's. Candy throwing is allowed, and there's no entry fee. Non-residents of Terre Du Lac are advised to enter through Highway 47's main entrance onto Rue Terre Bonne to get a day pass. The theme this year is "Land of the Free," and awards for first and second place will be given.

Fredericktown (Sunday)

The Fredericktown Area Optimist Club is organizing this year's Fredericktown Fireworks & Fun event at Rotary Park, starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Activities and games will be hosted by local business, organization and churches until the fireworks begin at dark. Optimists will sell concessions to pay for next year's fireworks show. The concession stand will have drinks, snow cones, pizza, hot dogs, nachos and more. The fireworks display, also funded by donations from local businesses and organizations, will begin at dark, around 9 p.m.

Arcadia Valley

The Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce will once again partner with Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site to celebrate the Fourth of July with an annual fireworks display on Monday on the grounds of the historic site. For more information, contact the site’s museum at 573-546-3454. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob.

Bismarck

Freedom Fest activities start on Monday with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will head towards the school first, then turn down Cedar Street in front of the bank and head toward the church. During the day, music, vendors and food as well as many businesses will be opened on Main Street. Bismarck's fireworks show will be shot off at Bismarck School Ballfield at dark beginning around 9 p.m. A full list of events for the day can be found in the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce 2022 Facebook group.

Bonne Terre

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Light Up the Sky celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Monday with live music from the Johnathan Braddy Band at the City Park, 424 N. Long St. The two-hour fireworks show is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Kona Ice and barbecue will be available for purchase.

Farmington

The city of Farmington is planning to have a real fireworks extravaganza -- twice as long as in the past and by Gladiator Pyrowoks out of Springfield -- on Monday Night at Engler Park that will start at about 9 p.m. and continue for about 45 minutes. Luna Shaved Ice will be for sale, and LIFE Inc. will have hamburgers, hot dogs and popcorn for sale in the Ragsdale Field parking lot at 6 p.m.

Parking is expected to heat up beginning at 6 p.m., and lots include Ragsdale Field, Hager Tennis Court and the soccer field area, as well as the Grove on Perrine Road. Police will be directing traffic, keeping New Perrine Road clear.

Park Hills

The annual fireworks display in Park Hills will begin at dusk on the Fourth of July at the Sports Complex. Before the fireworks, a concert featuring Shannon Cox & Eric Thompson is set to start at 7 p.m. as part of the Park Hills Summer Concert Series presented by the Parks & Recreation Department. The concession stand will be open, and several food trucks, including Grandma's Sugar Shack, Kater Me, Chillin' the Shaved Ice Bus, and possibly more will have food for sale.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. In case of inclement weather, contact the Parks Department at 573-431-0478 or check their Facebook page for updates. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Park Hills Parks & Recreation Department, as well as First State Community Bank, Park Hills Chevrolet, Dominos Pizza, CTI, The Sand Trap, Mineral Area Council on the Arts, Mineral Area Office Supply and Save A Lot.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

