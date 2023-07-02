Parkland citizens will soon be gathering up the lawn chairs, spraying on the insect repellent and putting the pets inside before they make their way to local Independence Day celebrations. Due to statewide drought conditions, some communities have canceled their annual fireworks display this year.

All federal, state, county and city offices are expected to be closed— Fredericktown City Hall is closed both Monday and Tuesday. The usual Tuesday trash pick-up for Bonne Terre will be Thursday. For Desloge and Park Hills, Tuesday's trash will be picked up Wednesday.

Additionally, the offices of the Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News will be closed Tuesday, and there will be no edition of the Daily Journal that day as employees celebrate with family and friends. Publishing will resume with Wednesday's edition.

We've put together a roundup of area fireworks and Independence Day events. Please note, if the event is focused solely on fireworks, towns usually wait until sunset to set them off. Nightfall is about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fredericktown

Fredericktown has postponed its fireworks show until a later date.

Arcadia Valley

Since the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is under a no-burn order from Iron County on Tuesday, the decision was made to cancel the annual fireworks display at this time, according to the website for Missouri State Parks.

Bismarck

Freedom Fest activities start on Tuesday with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will head towards the school first, then turn down Cedar Street in front of the bank and head toward the church. During the day, music, vendors and food as well as many businesses will be open on Main Street. There will be a car show at Lady Queene from 11-3. Bismarck's fireworks show will be tentatively shot off at Bismarck School Ballfield at dark, beginning around 9 p.m. A full list of events for the day can be found in the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce 2023 Facebook group.

Bonne Terre

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Light Up the Sky celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bonne Terre City Park, located at North Long and West De Soto streets on the west side of town. The Big Deal Band will play live music from 5:30 p.m. until the fireworks begin at sundown. This year, The Concessionaire Food Truck will be serving up summertime favorites.

Farmington

The City of Farmington has canceled its fireworks display at Engler Park on Tuesday, due to drought conditions. The pre-show grand reopening of Ragsdale Field and its new artificial turf surface from 7-8:30 p.m. is still scheduled, and the public is invited to see the new, artificial turf, kids can run bases, and the new seating can be admired at 651 Vargo Rd.

Park Hills

The annual fireworks display in Park Hills will begin at dusk on the Fourth of July at the Sports Complex. Before the fireworks, a concert featuring Party Pro DJ is set to start at 6 p.m. as part of the Park Hills Summer Concert Series presented by the Parks & Recreation Department. The concession stand and Grandma's Sugar Shack will be open to purchase refreshments. Alcohol is strictly prohibited at the Sports Complex.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. In case of inclement weather, contact the Parks Department at 573-327-9711 or check their Facebook page for updates. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Park Hills Parks & Recreation Department, as well as the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, Fyre Lake Winery, B104.3 Classic Hits, & Leadbelt Pump & Supply.

Ste. Genevieve

The city of Ste. Genevieve will not issue any burn permits or fireworks display permits through Tuesday, due to the drought. Shooting fireworks in the City is not allowed. The city will reevaluate conditions on Wednesday. Saturday’s scheduled fireworks displays at Pere Marquette Park and the golf course were cancelled as well. Ste. Genevieve County has issued a burn advisory, requesting residents refrain from burning anything or setting off fireworks until further notice.