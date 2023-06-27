As the lack of rain continues to plague Missouri, the Parkland is grappling with cracked, parched ground, threatened crops, and reassessing fireworks and other seasonal activities, like watering yards and gardens.

Monday afternoon, the City of Farmington issued a request that residents conserve water as much as possible, engaging in supplemental watering only between the hours of 6-8 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.

"During times of arid conditions, water supplies are already diminished due to lack of rain and evaporation from the sun. In summer months, outdoor water use can increase average water consumption by more than 60 percent, further stressing water supplies. By limiting activities such as supplemental watering of landscapes and washing the car, you can help make a decreased water supply last longer," read the social media post.

Farmington Public Works Director Larry Lacy said most of the concrete or asphalt buckling from the heat is occurring in sidewalks. A sizable dip in the Centene Center overflow parking lot likely happened when the asphalt patch was so warm that it gave way to heavy machinery driving over it.

The Bismarck Fire Department issued a statement urging residents to exercise caution when engaging in activities that could potentially ignite fires. Given the heightened risk caused by the dry conditions, the department urged caution with fireworks, and asked that citizens refrain from burning.

Fire Chief Kyle Carter of Farmington also advised caution in setting off fireworks.

"If you're going to use fireworks, do it on a hard surface and have a way to extinguish a fire if it starts,” he said. “Call us if you're unable to put it out."

In addition to the immediate fire hazards, the drought is taking a toll on local agriculture, particularly corn and soybean yields. The prolonged lack of rainfall has had adverse effects, resulting in many reports of a sharp decline in grasses and hay, as noted by Joseph Stillman, the Farm Service Agency executive director of St. Francois County.

"We're hoping it doesn't worsen. It will inevitably affect soybean and corn yields, but we're holding out for rain,” he said.

According to the most recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, the situation has worsened over the past three months, with more than 70% of the state now experiencing “Moderate Drought” or worse.

The severity of the drought is most apparent in the one-week surge of areas classified as “Severe Drought,” which jumped from 28% to 43%. St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties are among the hardest-hit regions, with about half of each area currently experiencing “Severe Drought.”

Mid-morning Tuesday, the National Weather Service was forecasting significant chances of rain on Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday, and possibly Tuesday, which is Independence Day.