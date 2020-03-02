Parkland Health Center welcomes Leap Day baby

Blake Boyer arrived just in time to secure his title as a lucky Leap Day baby.

At 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, a date that only rolls around once every four years, mom and dad Caitlin Campbell and Colby Boyer welcomed Blake into the world at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Dr. John Cooper was the delivering physician. Arriving four weeks early and at 6 lbs., 14 oz., Blake and mom were both healthy.

Blake was the only baby born at Parkland Health Center on Leap Day this year. According to new mom Caitlin, Blake’s due date was actually March 27, so his Leap Day arrival was a bit of a surprise.

In honor of his special birthday, the staff at Parkland Health Center presented Blake with a “Leaping into the World” commemorative Leap Day onesie, along with a frog-themed blanket and certificate.

So, while people were out spending their bonus day as they wished, Blake had a successful first day surrounded by mom, dad and excited loved ones. Blake will reside in Potosi with his parents.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare, which includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.

