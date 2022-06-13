Parkland heats up

While it’s technically still spring – summer doesn’t officially start until next Tuesday – Parkland residents have been steeling themselves against the heat advisory that remains in effect until Wednesday night.

They’re in good company. According to USA Today, about 50 million people in the Midwest and southern states are under heat advisories this week. Locally, heat indices are predicted to approach 110 degrees.

The health factors

Arguably, if anyone knows how to deal with excessive heat, it’s the men and women who don heavy suits and rush into fires. David Pratte, chief for Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, said temperatures in the 90s and above are no joke.

“Anyone who’s out in this needs to stay hydrated with plenty of water or Gatorade,” he said. “And people need to pay attention to what they wear, go for loose fitting clothing that’s also light. Hats are a huge help in keeping the sun off your head and keeping your body temperature down.

“Older people, the grass can wait until early in the morning or late in the evening, and ladies, those flowers can be weeded and watered early in the morning or just about sunset, too. If you have to be out, take breaks in the shade or find some AC. And be sure to check on the older people, make sure their AC is working, too.”

Pratte’s advice mirrors that of the National Weather Service, which has issued public service announcements urging everyone in the affected regions to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles — even on nice-weather days — but during heat advisories, extra precautions need to be taken if activities outside are unavoidable.

Rescheduling activities to early morning or evening hours is advisable.

Another precaution to take is to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses excess amounts of water and salt, typically from sweating. Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency that occurs when your body is unable to control its internal temperature.

Cooling centers locally

Cooling centers can often be found in most public, taxpayer-funded locations — libraries and senior centers, for instance. Centers found locally:

Bonne Terre: Library, 5 SW Main St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Desloge: City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Library, 209 N. Desloge Dr., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Farmington: City Hall, 110 W. Columbia St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Development Services, 12 S. Franklin St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; Library, 101 N. A St., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Police Department, 310 Ste. Genevieve Ave., 24/7; Fire Department, 222 E. Columbia St., 24/7.

Park Hills: Library, 16 S. Coffman, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; Senior Center, 224 W. Main St., 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Keep it cool at home

There’s nothing like watching the temperature rise inside the house to make someone wonder what could be wrong with their air conditioning.

Chuck Koppeis Sr., who has owned Koppeis Heating and Cooling for 18 years, said by that time, it’s often too late for quick and easy fixes. He said basic maintenance steps along the course of the year are crucial to maintaining the HVAC systems when you need them most.

“A lot of what we see when it gets really hot like this, are the minor flaws, they show up in this hot weather,” he said. “If you do maintenance to your AC unit, clean your coil, and change the filters, you might be OK, but a lot of times, people don’t think about the basic maintenance. If the filter gets dirty, not enough air moves across the coils, things freeze up and you have to thaw it out. A lot of people don’t even think about it until the thermostat starts rising inside.

“Things break down, and boy, it puts a strain on our service techs, trying to keep up. We’re really slammed with calls lately.”

In addition to basic maintenance, there are programs that can help homeowners rectify deeper issues of efficiency.

East Missouri Action Agency’s weatherization assistance program helps low-income homeowners in that regard, and Spire and Ameren Missouri are offering the Pay As You Save (PAYS) program to help Missouri customers whittle down their utility bills through energy-efficiency upgrades, with little to no upfront costs. In the program, Spire and Ameren Missouri cover all or most of the upfront costs required to install energy-efficiency equipment in the home.

To participate, customers sign up for a free, no-obligation home energy assessment. Energy analysts create a customized plan with recommendations for cost-effective, energy-efficient upgrades such as a new furnace, water heater, duct sealing, or insulation upgrades.

The energy companies then pay most or all of the upfront costs to install the upgrades. Customers repay the cost through a fixed monthly charge on their utility bills. For customers of both Ameren Missouri and Spire, the charge will be split and reflected on both energy statements. It’s hoped the energy-efficiency upgrades help customers use less energy and lead to lower annual costs, even while paying off the upgrade each month.

More information about the PAYS program can be found at SpireEnergy.com/PAYS or at AmerenMissouriSavings.com/PAYS.

Even if one doesn’t sign on to the PAYS program, Ameren Missouri has tips for energy savings during the hot summer weeks:

Seek the shade. Keep curtains and drapes closed, especially during the afternoon, to reduce the heat indoors by 33%.

Feel the breeze. Set your ceiling fan to spin counterclockwise to create a cool breeze. Supplementing the air conditioner with a ceiling fan enables you to set the thermostat about four degrees higher without affecting your comfort.

Close off unused rooms. Close doors and air vents in rooms you aren’t using, so your air conditioner can focus on cooling the rest of the house.

Cook dinner outdoors. Grill dinner outside to reduce excess heat produced in the kitchen from large appliances.

Clean out air conditioner filters. Clean out HVAC ducts and change the air filter so your air conditioner can run as efficiently as possible.

Reduce hot water use. Take shorter, cooler showers and use bathroom exhaust fans to remove heat and humidity.

Upgrade your thermostat. Install a smart thermostat that can be programmed to automatically run cooler when you are home and a bit warmer when you are out of the house. Upgrading to a smart thermostat can help save up to $180 in energy costs each year.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.