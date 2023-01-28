Parkland joins nation, reeling from egg prices

They’ve always been a food staple. Fried, scrambled, poached or even beyond breakfast. They’re in many common recipes including cake batters, quiches and casseroles, chicken fried rice, dumplings, and so much more. They take center stage in things like hearty breakfast omelets and deviled eggs.

Eggs are a standard in many meals, whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner. But suddenly consumers are second-guessing their purchases of eggs due to skyrocketing costs of anywhere from $3.50 to more than $4 per dozen. Egg prices have increased to more than $7 in California and other states.

Consumers have even been alerted to price increases at many grocery stores. Some stores have posted signs to apologize for the cost increase. There have even been some shortages of egg supplies nationwide.

The deadly bird flu outbreak, combined with inflation, have dramatically affected the price of eggs and chicken. Farmers have been working to limit the spread of the disease as much as possible.

Some consumers have considered raising their own chickens to bypass purchasing eggs. Others are purchasing eggs locally from individuals or small farms.

Krystal Kaiser-Barton has owned the food truck The Rolling Dumplin Pot for more than a year.

“The fact that we are even having this conversation about the price of eggs is completely crazy to me,” she said. “I have only been up and running for about 15 months, and egg prices have went from $11.67 per 7.5 dozen to $32.78 per 7.5 dozen.”

Barton had kept prices the same from the first day she opened until recently.

She said with the rising prices of fuel, flour, chicken (which was locally $20 per 10 pounds and now $34 for the same amount), combined with the increasing cost of eggs, she finally had to increase her prices.

“I absolutely did not want to raise prices but at this point I was just rolling out dumplings every day for the fun of it,” she said.

Barton pointed out one positive thing: “I have to say, not one person had anything negative to say about me raising the price on each serving of chicken and dumplings. Everyone said they completely understood and they would still be showing up to buy from me. So I am one of the lucky ones.”

Many have turned to humor on social media to cope with the increasing cost of eggs, or “egg-flation.”

“Back in my day, there was so much toilet paper and eggs that we would throw them at the houses of our enemies,” is one common meme found on social media.

Another showed a man proposing with a dozen eggs instead of a diamond ring, with a caption that said, “Impress her this Valentine’s Day with something expensive.”

A third meme showed a refrigerator filled with dozens of eggs: “Decided to put a college fund together for the kiddos.”

An equally funny meme showed a grocery cart mounded with cartons of eggs: “I wouldn’t tell anyone I won the lottery, but there will be hints.”

A final funny egg meme: “Dyeing Easter eggs is so 2022. In 2023, we paint Easter potatoes!”