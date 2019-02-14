Parkland may see snow, sleet, ice

It looks like the Parkland has another chance for accumulating snow Friday, but exactly how much to expect is not entirely clear. The current forecast is calling for 1-4 inches of snow in southeast Missouri.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory at 3 p.m. Thursday that remains in effect from 9 a.m. until midnight Friday. This advisory is issued for a variety of winter weather conditions, such as snow, blowing snow, sleet or freezing drizzle and rain.
According to the NWS, the storm will bring snow to much of the state beginning Friday morning and continuing through the night. With this system, there will also be sleet and freezing rain. There is also the possibility of a light glazing of ice in the southern part of the state. A second round of snow is forecast for Saturday.
As of Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) was advising motorists to limit travel beginning Friday and throughout the weekend as a series of winter storms are expected to impact roads across the state.
“For your safety and the safety of our crews, we ask everyone to avoid unnecessary travel once the storm begins,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT state maintenance engineer/chief safety and operations officer. “If you don’t have to travel, please stay off the roads.”
How MoDOT prioritizes plowing efforts:
• MoDOT’s first priority is to return interstates and major roads to mostly clear driving conditions as soon as possible after a storm ends.
• MoDOT prioritizes the routes for plowing from highest volume roads to the lowest volume. Interstates are always first.
• All the remaining less-traveled roads will be plowed to allow for two-way traffic concentrating on hills, curves and intersections. These lower-volume roads will likely remain somewhat snow covered until the higher-volume roads are mostly clear.
• After a storm ends, crews continue to work on roads on a 24-hour response until these objectives are met, monitoring slick spots overnight.
“To maximize our resources, MoDOT’s maintenance crews are deployed wherever they’re needed. If a winter storm hits one part of the state, crews from less-affected areas are ready to go,” Allmeroth said.
Current road conditions are posted on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as an app on mobile devices through Android Google Play and Apple iTunes. Search for MoDOT Traveler Information.
MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
