Parkland native watches historic SpaceX launch

Sometimes her relatives from Orlando visit and they travel together to Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral to view launches. That location is the closest place to view liftoffs.

For this launch, Gray said there were many spectators for the event.

“In both directions,” she said, “you could see hundreds of people lined up along the coast to view the launch.”

Gray said it’s exciting to live on the Space Coast and “getting to be a part of a community that is so connected to space!”

After liftoff at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, the crowd along the coast erupted into excited cheers “that was almost as loud as the liftoff itself.”

“It was so powerful,” said Gray.

Many people who had gathered to watch the event tuned into the countdown with their radios. The Grays were able to stay updated all the way through the countdown.

“Liftoff was very loud,” said Gray. “It takes a minute for the sound to get to you, even though you are only a few miles away from the launch site.”