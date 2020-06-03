Parkland native watches historic SpaceX launch

It had been 3,250 days since the last space shuttle launched. That was back in 2011.
A year later, Morgan (Farley) Gray and her family moved from the Parkland to Orlando, Florida, when she was a high school freshman. She later moved to Colorado Springs with her husband Justin shortly before they were married in 2017. They returned to Florida about a year later.
Justin has a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in aviation technologies. So naturally the couple wanted to be located near potential aviation jobs along Florida’s Space Coast. The family now lives in Melbourne, Florida, with their 4-month-old daughter Sadie. Their home is only about a 45-minute drive from Kennedy Space Center.
Saturday was a historic day because the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida with astronauts (and former military pilots) Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board. The pair were traveling to the International Space Station for the SpaceX Demo-2 mission. Hurley had been a crew member on the last shuttle mission in 2011.
Although Gray said she and her family could view the launch from their driveway, they traveled to the nearest beach – Paradise Beach – about 15 minutes away.
“Sometimes we watch them from our driveway if we believe it may get scrubbed or if it is scheduled at a late or early hour,” said Gray.
Sometimes her relatives from Orlando visit and they travel together to Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral to view launches. That location is the closest place to view liftoffs.
For this launch, Gray said there were many spectators for the event.
“In both directions,” she said, “you could see hundreds of people lined up along the coast to view the launch.”
Gray said it’s exciting to live on the Space Coast and “getting to be a part of a community that is so connected to space!”
After liftoff at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, the crowd along the coast erupted into excited cheers “that was almost as loud as the liftoff itself.”
“It was so powerful,” said Gray.
Many people who had gathered to watch the event tuned into the countdown with their radios. The Grays were able to stay updated all the way through the countdown.
“Liftoff was very loud,” said Gray. “It takes a minute for the sound to get to you, even though you are only a few miles away from the launch site.”
She said right as the rocket escapes people’s view, “You think it is over. You get hit with this gradual thunder that grows to be louder than anything you’ve probably ever heard.”
After that comes rattling of window panes for a few seconds. Then it’s over.
“From liftoff until it disappeared into the sky was about 20 seconds,” said Gray. “It was cloudy, though, so we could not see it for as long as we would have liked.”
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Saturday after it was postponed Wednesday due to weather.
She said her community is so proud of the things SpaceX and NASA are achieving each day. The couple knows many people who are employed by both companies and get to work on projects such as the most recent Falcon 9 launch.
“I felt so excited for all of my community members who viewed that day as a success,” said Gray, “because it was a long time in the making.”
According to NASA’s website, this flight is SpaceX’s final flight test and is “paving the way for the agency to certify the crew transportation system for regular, crewed flights to the orbiting laboratory.”
Spectators lined Florida’s beaches to watch this historic moment because NASA had drastically limited visitor attendance at Kennedy Space Center due to COVID-19.
Gray said anyone who is planning a visit to Florida should make it a point to see the Space Coast and Kennedy Space Center.
“It will really put into perspective how big these rockets are and the ultimate goals of NASA and private companies like SpaceX,” she said.
