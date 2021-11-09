Parkland prepares for colder weather; Programs available for those who need assistance keeping the heat on

The first day of winter isn’t until Dec. 21, but plenty of cold weather has appeared in the forecast these mid-autumn weeks, causing many residents to turn up the thermostat — and empty their wallets.
East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) connects residents in an eight-county district with resources, information and programs that can help them when they need it. It serves about 18,000 residents of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties, each county with a main Outreach Office.
EMAA has several programs that can help families, especially the disabled and elderly, keep the heat going during the winter months.
Keri McCrorey is EMAA’s executive director. She said demand for help has been climbing as the mercury in the thermometer is dropping.
“If you stopped by our Desloge office on Friday, there’s a lot of activity going on, a lot of in and out of our doors,” she said. “On Friday alone, we had 57 calls from people who were due to be shut off.”
There are heat-specific programs and multiple resources EMAA offers during this time of year, though. One is a weatherization program that helps elderly, disabled, poor, and small-children-family homeowners address home improvement and energy conservation measures to reduce utility bills. Another is the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which gives those who qualify grant money to help pay heating and utility bills. The money could be a recurring monthly payment, or it could provide help in a crisis situation.
McCrorey said people can apply to the programs by getting the application from EMAA’s website at https://mydss.mo.gov/utility-assistance for LIHEAP and LIHWAP, and https://eastmoaa.org/services/weatherization/ for weatherization assistance.
“They don’t have to come in person to apply, so that’s helpful,” McCrorery said. “They don’t have to wait. They can mail the application if they’re not in a crisis, or they can fax it to us or drop it off at one of our county offices. There are multiple ways to get the application to us, they don’t have to do it in person.”
These resources can mainly help families and individuals who spend a large amount of their household income on paying their energy bills. Priority is given to the elderly, those with physical disadvantages, children, and others that are hit hardest by excessively high utility and heating bills.
Low Income Energy Assistance in Missouri
Emergency services and financial assistance is offered as part of the Missouri Low Income Home Energy Assistance. One part of the program is known as the Energy Crisis Intervention Program, but the more standard part is the Regular Heating component. Eligibility requirements for either will be based on the household size, income, available resources and who has responsibility for paying home heating bills.
LIHEAP can provide financial support for paying primary heating and utility bills, or it can offer more material assistance, such as furnace and central air replacement and repair, blankets, emergency lodging, shelter, or air conditioners. It can even provide for things like wood stoves. All assistance from the Missouri Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program depends on many factors, including total federal government funding levels and whether an applicant is qualified or not.
Energy Assistance in Missouri will give people a one-time grant. The money needs to be used to help pay heating bills during the colder months of October-March. All types of fuel are covered by LIHEAP, including electricity, heating oil, propane, kerosene, wood, coal, and more. The total amount of the payment received will be based on factors including the number of members in the household, total income, and fuel type. More information can be obtained by visiting EMAA’s St. Francois County Outreach Center at 903 Chestnut St. in Desloge, or calling 855-373-4636.
Energy Crisis Intervention Program applies to emergency situations, an option for families who are threatened with a shut-off or who currently have no heat or fuel. While there are limits in place, in general the amount of help someone receives will be based on the amount of money needed to settle the emergency with the energy company or vendor.
PSC’s Cold Weather Rule
On the topic of energy companies and vendors, Missouri Public Service Commission’s (PSC’s) Cold Weather Rule has been in effect since Nov. 1 and lasts until March 31. More information about those who qualify and steps for addressing shut-offs with utility companies can be found at https://psc.mo.gov/Forms/Cold%20Weather%20Rule, but for the most part, the Cold Weather Rule:
- Prohibits the disconnection of heat-related service when the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24 hour period.
- Provides more lenient payment terms permitting reconnection of service for natural gas and/or electric customers.
- Allows customers to budget payments over 12 months.
- Requires that customers be notified by mail 10 days before the date the utility intends to shut off service; an attempt be made to contact the customer within 96 hours before the shut off; an attempt be made to contact the customer right before the shut off; and that notice is left at the home when service has been shut off.
- Requires the customer be notified of possible financial help in paying the utility bill.
- Allows for the reconnection of service for less than the full amount owed.
Weatherization Assistance
The Missouri Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Program (LIWAP), overseen by the Missouri Division of Energy, is used to lower utility bills, and promote health and safety. The program provides free home improvements and conservation to Missouri's low income households, especially those homes with children, senior citizens, the elderly, those with physical disadvantages, and people with medical conditions.
Many lower-income people find themselves having to decide between staying warm, or buying groceries or prescriptions. Many households that have received weatherization services can reduce their annual utility bills by up to 35%.
Once someone is found to be eligible and is enrolled, an auditor from EMAA will conduct a review and energy audit of the home to determine which energy efficient measures can be installed on the home. Some of the free LIWAP measures include air-sealing drafty areas of the home, adding insulation to walls and attics, and the program can pay for the repair or replacement of certain appliances such as refrigerators. The Division of Energy monitors the work of the agencies to ensure state and federal guidelines are followed.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.