Parkland prepares for colder weather; Programs available for those who need assistance keeping the heat on

The first day of winter isn’t until Dec. 21, but plenty of cold weather has appeared in the forecast these mid-autumn weeks, causing many residents to turn up the thermostat — and empty their wallets.

East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) connects residents in an eight-county district with resources, information and programs that can help them when they need it. It serves about 18,000 residents of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties, each county with a main Outreach Office.

EMAA has several programs that can help families, especially the disabled and elderly, keep the heat going during the winter months.

Keri McCrorey is EMAA’s executive director. She said demand for help has been climbing as the mercury in the thermometer is dropping.

“If you stopped by our Desloge office on Friday, there’s a lot of activity going on, a lot of in and out of our doors,” she said. “On Friday alone, we had 57 calls from people who were due to be shut off.”