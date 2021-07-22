Parkland president urges residents to get vaccinated

Parkland Health Center President Annette Schnabel is making a plea for area residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday night, the same day that Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced his new vaccine incentive program, Parkland posted a blog update from Schnabel about the severity of the virus in the state and the need for more vaccinations.
“Missouri makes up 1.99% of the total United States population and yet currently represents 7.29% of the total COVID-19 cases in the United States,” she said in her update. “This is clearly off balance. … In addition, the same states that have low vaccination rates are experiencing the current surge of COVID cases. The delta variant now accounts for over 90% of the cases in Missouri. This variant is attaching itself to a younger population.”
To stress the severity, Schnabel detailed a Zoom meeting she attended about the status of the pandemic in the state. Three hospital presidents from in and around Greene County told heart-wrenching stories of what their teams are facing right now, such as the need to do early C-sections on pregnant women and then place the women on vents due to the severity of their illness and how people who once spoke against vaccinations are experiencing severe illness for themselves or for their loved ones.
“Their COVID census is now higher than ever (more than the winter surge that we experienced),” she said. “One president shared that he had four employees under 30 years old that are currently hospitalized, and some are even vented. The overwhelming story is that the people being treated for severe outbreak are not vaccinated.”
What is happening in southwest Missouri, Schnabel said, can very likely happen in St. Francois County.
“The need to follow all precautions remains,” she added. “The need to protect ourselves and our loved ones is real. Of those across our region who are hospitalized with COVID, 90-99% have not been vaccinated according to Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief clinical officer for Barnes-Jewish Hospital and head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.”
Breakthrough COVID are possible for the vaccinated, she continued, but it is a small percentage and the illness is not as severe.
“Yet, our number of cases in the hospital and in our ICUs is currently growing at a faster rate than last summer,” she added.
Schnabel said COVID-19 vaccination rates across the country and across Missouri are inconsistent. According to her update, currently 39.8% of Missouri residents have completed vaccination with 45.9% having at least one shot. While approximately 65% of their staff are vaccinated, only 37% of St. Francois County residents have completed the vaccination series.
That number for St. Francois County is higher than the one from the state’s vaccine dashboard. According to the state’s numbers, only 30.5% of the population have completed vaccination and 35.1% have initiated the series.
But her message remains the same.
“This is a devastating – and preventable - turn for our community and for the health care heroes who have cared for us throughout the pandemic,” she said. “The single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and those we love from more devastation is to get vaccinated. This is in our control.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.