Parkland president urges residents to get vaccinated

Parkland Health Center President Annette Schnabel is making a plea for area residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday night, the same day that Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced his new vaccine incentive program, Parkland posted a blog update from Schnabel about the severity of the virus in the state and the need for more vaccinations.

“Missouri makes up 1.99% of the total United States population and yet currently represents 7.29% of the total COVID-19 cases in the United States,” she said in her update. “This is clearly off balance. … In addition, the same states that have low vaccination rates are experiencing the current surge of COVID cases. The delta variant now accounts for over 90% of the cases in Missouri. This variant is attaching itself to a younger population.”

To stress the severity, Schnabel detailed a Zoom meeting she attended about the status of the pandemic in the state. Three hospital presidents from in and around Greene County told heart-wrenching stories of what their teams are facing right now, such as the need to do early C-sections on pregnant women and then place the women on vents due to the severity of their illness and how people who once spoke against vaccinations are experiencing severe illness for themselves or for their loved ones.