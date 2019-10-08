Parkland Health Center in Farmington during the last six months has added several employees to their ICARE Star Service Team. ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
Adam Pursifull
Adam Pursifull, RPh, was selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for April 2019. Adam is a registered pharmacist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 14 years.
Excerpts from Adam’s nomination read, “He is a dedicated pharmacist who has worked weekends for over 13 years. He lives 60 miles away and has never called out for weather and is extremely dependable, with many years of perfect attendance. He always works with a positive attitude and is kind, cooperative, patient and respectful to everyone he encounters. His co-workers respect him and routinely have positive things to say about him. His concern is for taking excellent care of our patients’ medication needs.”
When asked what he likes about his job, Adam replied, “I like the people I work with, and I like dealing with all of the departments. I take pride in getting what they are needing. It’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed so long.” When asked how he felt about receiving this award, he said, “I was happy. It’s nice to be recognized.”
Sarah Bishop
Sarah Bishop, RN, was selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for May 2019. Sarah began working at Parkland Health Center in 2010, first as a floor nurse and later in the intensive care unit. For the past two years she has served in the position of house supervisor.
Excerpts from Sarah’s nomination read, “She is a perfect picture of all the ICARE values! As a house supervisor she is always professional, kind, caring and fair to all. She is always willing to jump in and help whenever needed, be it a code or just to pull up a patient in bed. She is frequently pulled into stressful situations which she always handles with a calm and positive manner. Her knowledge and abilities are exceptional!”
When asked what she likes about her job, Sarah replied, “I have the opportunity to be involved in all departments and see all aspects of nursing. I have really great co-workers and I try to be an asset to them. I’m blessed to work with good people.” When asked how she felt about receiving this award, Sarah said, “I was happy, and excited that my co-workers feel that I’m that asset that I strive to be.”
Ben Smith
Ben Smith was selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for June 2019. Ben is a patient transportation services driver and has worked at Parkland Health Center for five years.
Excerpts from Ben’s nomination read, “He is often the face of Parkland to our patients and greets everyone with a smile. He goes above and beyond in every aspect to ensure our patients arrive to their appointments and he genuinely cares about them. Care and compassion come naturally for him and he exhibits this with each and every patient. His positive attitude and caring help his patients turn a necessary treatment into a positive experience. He is always friendly and makes sure his patients come first.”
When asked what he likes about his job, Ben quickly replied, “Interaction with people.” He went on to say that he starts and ends his patients’ time at Parkland and he enjoys making sure they have a good experience coming to and going home from appointments or treatment at Parkland. Ben provides transportation for patients who qualify, and on a normal day, he transports up to 12 patients to and from the hospital. He added, “I’m a constant that they can rely on. I’ve built enough trust with my people that they know they can rely on me.”
When asked how he felt about receiving this award, he said humbly, “Shocked and embarrassed.” He explained that while he certainly appreciates this honor, he is more comfortable being in the background.
Heather Moran
Heather Moran, RN, BSN, CEN, was selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for July 2019. Heather is an emergency department nurse and she has worked at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and Parkland Health Center for a combined eight years.
Excerpts from Heather’s nomination read, “She displays ICARE values daily. She goes above and beyond what is expected of her. She works as a charge nurse leading others. She takes the time to train and educate nurses who are new or are unfamiliar with the care, procedure, etc. that is being done. She steps up to assist with education and assists with process changes. Her knowledge and continued education has raised quality of care because she shares what she learns with the staff. She is a star Parkland employee.”
When asked what she likes about her job, Heather replied, “The patients; patient care. And learning new things; I really enjoy that. Every day is different, especially in the ER.”
When asked how she felt about receiving this award, she said, ‘I was actually really surprised. I wasn’t expecting it. I’ve been a nurse since 2006 and I’ve never won employee of the month anywhere.”
Debra Eudy
Debra Eudy, RT(R)(CT), was selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for August 2019. Debra is lead technologist in Parkland Health Center’s radiology department and she has worked at Parkland Health Center for 14 years.
Excerpts from Debra’s nomination read, “Debbie wears many hats in the radiology department and always excels at taking care of ALL of them with great attention to detail. She is always very friendly and respectful of patients, employees and anyone that she meets. She always takes the time to provide excellent service. She does everything within her ability to make certain that every patient or provider that she talks with is completely satisfied with their experience here at Parkland. Other employees rely on her expertise and long-standing knowledge of the department.”
When asked what she likes about her job, Debra replied, “I like the interaction with people, whether it be the patients or co-workers. We have a lot of fun in our department and I really enjoy that. I just like that interaction.”
When asked how she felt about receiving this award, she said, “Shocked - very shocked. I wasn’t expecting it, so it was a very nice surprise.”
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call (573) 756-6451 or the physician finder service at (573) 431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
