With the oppressive summer heat remaining in the mid-90s on Sunday, it’s the perfect day to celebrate with ice cream. July 16 is National Ice Cream Day.

Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the day in 1984 – the third Sunday in July – to celebrate the refreshing treat.

Local Park Hills resident and business owner Rachel Burns is hosting a sweet celebration at Bold Spoon Creamery where she’ll host an open house event Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Spoon Creamery and Farm, located at 2570 Watson Road in Park Hills.

Burns is a corporate investment consultant turned artisan ice cream maker. Several summers ago, she had an abundance of mint she’d grown in her tiny garden in University City and wanted to find uses for it. She retrieved the ice cream maker she stored in the basement and made mint ice cream. Her family and friends loved it.

The initial taste-testing friends – who nicknamed themselves “the spoons” – helped Burns come up with the name of her business, Bold Spoon Creamery.

In her free time, she worked on perfecting her ice cream-making skills and sought the advice of her brother Brad Burns, a culinary expert and executive chef in St. Louis, on how to perfect her concept.

“I wanted to create ice creams that went beyond typical offerings,” said Burns.

She experimented with her own recipes to make unique flavor combinations. She purchased a commercial ice cream maker in March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused Burns to change her original plans to sell her ice cream to restaurants to create an online store. She also filled a wagon with her products and walked around the neighborhood for people to taste her ice cream.

These steps generated her first orders.

“I am very proud of this evolution which was made possible by a mix of luck and hard work,” said Burns, “as is the case with many good things that happen in life.”

The entrepreneurial path hasn’t always been easy for Burns. She said she’s never worked harder in her life than she has, owning her own business.

The biggest expansion for Bold Spoon Creamery came in 2021 when Burns and her husband Corey moved to their Park Hills farm. They turned the barn on their property into a commercial kitchen.

Burns said it often takes multiple people who play a pivotal role in nurturing a business.

“My husband Corey gets a lot of credit because he agreed to this kooky idea in the first place with the skimpy information I provided,” she said.

He’s helped with all aspects of the business, from handling grocery store and catering deliveries to setting strategic initiatives for future growth.

Son Harrison built the business’s website, set up social media accounts and more. In fact, he is still Bold Spoon’s volunteer IT guy.

Bold Spoon Creamery – premium ice cream made in small batches – comes in many unique flavors, including goat cheese and fig jam, garden mint, brie with spiced honey, coffee with Irish cream, bourbon pecan, lemon curd and lavender vanilla.

The gourmet ice cream can be found at 120 locations, including Schnucks and STL CITY SC stadium, with the goal to expand to additional retail spots. Locally, the product can be found at Schnucks, The Pointe Restaurant, Old Tyme Pantry and Liberty Blueberry Farm (seasonal) in St. Francois County.

Burns is always dreaming of and creating new Bold Spoon flavors.

She uses locally-sourced ingredients and many of the fruits and herbs grown in Bold Spoon’s gardens.

Besides stocking Bold Spoon ice cream at various retail locations, Burns frequently hosts events on the farm, including birthday parties where guests choose mix-ins to make their own custom pints of ice cream, field trips, group visits, and more.

“We are lucky in that the view from our kitchen includes the St. Francois Mountains on two sides and beautiful ponds on the other two sides,” she said. “When we have our open houses and events, I set up tables and chairs on the lawn right in the middle of the gorgeous scenery.”

Parkland residents get more than delicious ice cream when they visit the farm. They enjoy a destination experience with beautiful scenery, yard games, music on occasion and ice cream.

“We make farm-to-bowl, small-batch, premium ice cream focusing on imaginative flavor profiles with a focus on flavors that change with the local harvest seasons,” said Burns.

Check for updates on the business on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or call 573-713-2436.

“Bold Spoon has been a fun journey and one that I am for sure not traversing alone,” said Burns. “We look forward to the continued expansion of our retail footprint beyond the greater St. Louis and Metro East region, as well as welcoming more guests to Bold Spoon Farm.”