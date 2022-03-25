Parmley named Citizen of the Year, nine other awards presented at Desloge Chamber of Commerce ceremony.

Community members gathered at the Lincoln Event Center for the 2022 Desloge Chamber of Commerce Awards Ceremony Thursday night. Altogether, 10 awards were presented at the annual event.

The Daily Journal presented the Citizen of the Year award to Deneen Parmley during the ceremony.

"This year, we present the Daily Journal Citizen of the Year Award to a dedicated woman who has made an immense impact on our community through many little ways that, added together, make a pillar," said Daily Journal Advertising Sales Director Michelle Menley.

Parmley is currently the owner and president of American Heritage Abstract Company and Potosi Abstract Company. She serves on the church council at House of Praise Church of God, where she assists in the food pantry, helping local families get meals.

Along with caring for infants and toddlers in Children's Church, Parmley is a member of her church's Missions Board. She also serves as vice president of the Women's Ministry and coordinates their chapter of Operation Christmas Child, which provides gifts and necessities to children across the world.

In the community, Parmely volunteers as a mentor for local students, granting them hope and encouragement to succeed. She also gives her time as a member of the board for local senior housing.

"She is most recognized in public for her years in teaching at North County as Mrs. McCord. She retired after 28 years of teaching in the elementary schools, mostly kindergarten," said Menley. "She literally taught generations, having kindergarten students that were children of her past third grade students.

“Her mission and giving heart has reached all ages and around the world."

KREI/KTJJ 110% Award was presented to Reggie AuBuchon for his and his wife dedicated work in serving the community in multiple ways. He and his family own Bryant Restoration, General Custards, Lincoln Street Event Center, and Clubhouse Properties.

Garrett Davenport presented the award and spoke of several notable community efforts made by AuBuchon. He noted that AuBuchon hosts Raider football tailgating to support North County's backpack program. Davenport said that through fundraisers like this, North County has been able to nearly triple the recipients in the backpack program this year.

AuBuchon also helped raise more than $40,000 for Shop With a Cop this past year by making a friendly wager on the outcome of a rivalry football game between Farmington and North County high schools. After news of the bet got out, community members began adding to the total amount of money given to charity.

The KFMO/B104 Super Service Award was awarded to Ashley Harrison and her businesses, The Giving Tree Boutique and The Apple Blossom Children's Boutique. Harrison was recognized for her charitable efforts in selling products with a purpose. Sales of certain items in her boutiques have provided thousands of meals for children, clean water, and have aided in rescuing women and children from human trafficking. Harrison has hosted free clothing boutiques for local girl's homes and continues to give back to the community and many other ways.

Holly Leadbetter presented the St. Francois County Rotary Club's Service Above Self Award to Jack and Elizabeth Poston, who spearhead the Feed My Sheep Bake Sale for local food pantries each year. Leadbetter said that since its conception, Feed My Sheep had raised nearly $100,000 for local food pantries.

"This plaque does not really belong to my wife and me," said Jack when accepting the award. "It belongs to the community and to our great committee."

Jack asked any Feed My Sheep committee members in attendance to raise their hand, and they received a round of applause.

Desloge Mayor David Shaw took the podium to present the City of Desloge's Public Service Award. Longtime Desloge Alderman J.D. Hodge received this year's award for his unwavering commitment to service.

Mayor Shaw said Hodge began his community service in 1976 with the Desloge Fire Department. He worked his way up to become the fire chief, a position he held for more than 20 years. He was elected to represent Ward 1 on the Desloge Board of Alderman in 1999 and has remained on the board continuously for 23 years.

Shaw noted that Hodge had served on the St. Francois County Ambulance District for 21 years. Additionally, Hodge has been with the 67 Gun Club for 60 years, serving much of that time on the board of trustees.

Justin Wilkinson and Mandi Herzog presented the Desloge Chamber Community All-Star award to five separate recipients.

The first to receive the award was Mayor Shaw. Wilkinson mentioned Shaw's evident passion for the city, citing his involvement in a wide array of clubs, fundraising events, alumni reunions, volunteer efforts, and other community happenings.

The next Chamber All-Star award was given to Dustin Kopp, marketing advisor for B104FM. Herzog presented the award to Kopp, explaining how he volunteers his time helping the community in countless ways and is especially active with the Desloge Chamber of Commerce.

Bob Monks received the third All-Star award. Wilkinson explained Monk's desire to see others succeed. He mentioned how Monks volunteers his time throughout the county and made special mention of Monks' work in establishing the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy after the college lost its fine arts programs.

The next All-Star award went to Hanna Mahaney. Herzog said Mahaney's uncompromising ethics and character made her deserving of recognition. She explained that Mahaney's virtues are exemplified in her professional life with American Family Insurance and in her personal life spent with family and her church.

The final Community All-Star award was given to the Desloge Police Department as a whole.

Wilkinson said the chamber knew they wanted to present the award to the police department months ago because of the agency's never-ending support for the chamber and its various activities. He mentioned some of the things that the local officers do each day to connect with the community.

There were mentions of officers shooting hoops with children, joining in on palates sessions, and even participating in some fun LARPing (Live Action Role Play) with different groups at the park.

"That's what being an officer in a small town is all about, and this group really understands what it's like to be officers in a small town," said Wilkinson.

As he presented the award, Wilkinson made a special mention of recent bravery exhibited by Desloge Sgt. Dustin Cash as he responded to the shooting at Motel 6 in Bonne Terre on March 17, which claimed the life of Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and injured Bonne Terre Cpl. Garrett Worley.

"His quick response and quick reaction at the scene likely not only saved Cpl. Worley's leg but also his life," said Wilkinson.

Prior to the start of the awards ceremony, music was performed by the North County High School Jazz Band. The evening's meal was catered by Bow Tie Catering.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.