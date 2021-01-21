Parson announces plans for mass vaccination sites

Local vaccinations

Local health departments are still waiting for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department said on Monday it still has no update on vaccines and doesn’t know when it will be open for vaccine registrations.

“Once we get confirmation from the state, we will open up for appointments,” the update on its website said. “Until then, we do not have a waiting list. We hope to be able to vaccinate the remainder of 1A soon so we can start on the next phase.”

On Tuesday, the Madison County Health Department posted on its Facebook page the facility is waiting for more doses.

"All doses that we received have been scheduled and accounted for,” the update said. “We will release a notification when we receive more vaccine. Thank you for your patience and understanding. This is a difficult time for us all and we are doing our best to get more vaccine.”

The Washington County Health Department said on Tuesday a vaccine pre-registration sheet will be in this week’s Independent Journal. Pre-registration can also be done over the phone, 573-438-2164, or in person.