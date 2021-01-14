Parson announces second phase of virus vaccinations, for those 65 and older, or with pre-existing conditions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, expanding inoculations to first responders, high-risk residents, and those 65 and older.

Parson said the U.S. government is planning to "significantly" increase vaccine shipments next week, and the extra doses should allow the state to start "Phase 1B."

“The more supply we receive, the quicker we can reach our goal of making vaccines available to every Missourians who wants one,” Parson said in a statement.

Vaccinations in Phase 1A focused on health care workers and nursing homes.

Parson activated the first part of 1B on Thursday, which focuses on law enforcement, firefighters and public health professionals, among others.

The second stage of 1B will start on Monday, and will aim to vaccinate those 65 and over, and those with pre-existing health conditions who are at increased risk for severe illness.

“We recognize and appreciate that there are a variety of individuals on the frontlines who have a greater risk of exposure each day they go to work,” Parson said.

State health department director Dr. Randall Williams issued a statewide health order outlining specifics.

