Parson orders flags half-staff in honor of Belgrade firefighter

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Washington County, the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and fire houses statewide on Wednesday from sunrise to sunset in honor of Belgrade Firefighter James Dale "Jimmy" Jenkins.

“We are saddened to learn of James Dale Jenkins’ passing. Firefighter Jenkins leaves a lasting legacy as a patriot and selfless public servant who cared deeply about the people of Missouri,” Parson said. “He served courageously in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, and after returning home in 1970, he joined the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department.

"Firefighter Jenkins made both Missouri and the nation safer through his more than 50 years of service.”

On Dec. 3, Jenkins was among the firefighters who responded to a structure fire in Potosi. He subsequently suffered a heart attack and died the same day. His death is considered to be in the line of duty. His funeral will be held on Wednesday.

Jenkins served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He joined the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department in 1970 and rose to the rank of assistant chief, a position he held for more than 20 years, before stepping back and serving as a captain and then as a firefighter, so others could advance within the department.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Jenkins is laid to rest.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the DeClue Funeral Home Chapel. Full military honors will be presented by the United States Army and VFW Post 6947. Jenkins will also receive full honors by the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri for his years of faithful service to the Belgrade Fire Department. Interment will be held at the Jenkins Cemetery in Belgrade at a later date.

