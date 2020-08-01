Parson signs Share the Harvest bill to include shelf-stable venison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Conservation Federation of Missouri's (CFM) Share the Harvest program will expand to include shelf-stable venison in the years to come as Governor Mike Parson signed HB 1711 on July 14. The bill will allow shelf-stable venison to be used in more ways across the state to feed Missourians.

The previous statute required deer meat to be frozen and packaged. This bill allows it to be frozen or packaged in a shelf-stable manner such as snack sticks. As the statute states, only deer meat will be allowed to be donated to the Share the Harvest program administered by CFM.

"CFM has successfully run the program for almost 30 years, but not without the help of so many partners, including the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Feeding Missouri and their food banks, and other private business donors. We are looking forward to working with these partners to expand the program to include shelf-stable deer meat," said Tyler Schwartze, executive director of CFM.

Missouri deer hunters donated 348,535 pounds of venison to the state's Share the Harvest program this past deer season. More than 100 participating meat processors ground the donated deer meat into ready-to-use packages.