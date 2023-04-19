Bonne Terre resident Misty Boyer has a new take on mobility due to a partnership among the LIFE Center for Independent Living, Spire, and Botkin Lumber. The three recently collaborated on building a new ramp for her, and improved her driveway.

Randy Windsor, marketing director of the LIFE Center, said the project was directly in line with its mission to serve as a resource for people who have disabilities and for senior citizens as they endeavor to live independently in their own homes.

“If you’re talking about a person who is dependent upon a wheelchair or a walker, it’d be a monumental task, getting from the driveway to where the car is,” said Windsor. “So we knew that she needed some help with a ramp.”

Boyer had called LIFE to ask whether they could help her, said Windsor. The initial estimate for the project called for a 60-foot to 80-foot ramp with several landings, due to the way the ground sloped away from the house. The challenge was a bit more than the LIFE Center was used to tackling, so they called in some help.

A few days later, Boyer's life got a whole lot easier.

“It means the world to me because I have a hard time with steps, and this way I can get to the car easily and get back in easily,” said Boyer. “I was expecting them to be here for a couple of days, but they finished it in one day – not even a whole day,” she said of the construction.

She said having the ramp is going to make things a whole lot easier for her. She has an electric wheelchair, but it had been in storage since she had no way to bring it into her house. With the new ramp, she’ll be able to use it.

Boyer said she is very grateful to the people from LIFE, Spire and Botkin Lumber who built the ramp for her and her family.

Spire’s Director of Community Impact Justin Lopinot said the company offers a program called Spire Service which involves grants, sponsorships, and in this case, volunteerism. Lopinot said the company gives everyone a day at Spire called “A Day for Good”, in which the person receives eight hours of company-paid volunteer time that can be used to support a nonprofit, which is what the crew did on Tuesday.

“We wanted to get more and more of our employees involved in those communities where they live and where we work,” said Lopinot. “We’re out there every day and we want to give back.”

Spire was able to provide rock to improve the driveway. Lopinot said the crew who helped build the driveway up included Phil Hannah, Steve McNeal, Justin Randall, John Loughery, Derrick Whipple, Jason Ficke and Jason Forsythe.

With the driveway improved, the ramp was able to be put on the side of the porch, which has a considerably shallower incline.

Windsor said, in shopping around for building materials, he asked Botkin Lumber where the LIFE Center could get pressure-treated lumber, and he described the project. Botkin Lumber had it in stock and wound up donating the lumber.

Botkin Lumber co-owner Katie Wilkerson said the business tries to help not-for-profit organizations whenever there’s a need that lines up with how the company views things.

“The people that the LIFE Center serves, they're just in a tough spot where, they have needs but they’re not able to provide for themselves,” said Wilkerson. “We’ve tried to be a resource for companies like the LIFE Center where they can take this product and turn it into something usable for their consumers.”

The LIFE Center in Farmington can be reached at 573-756-3507.